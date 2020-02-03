Chadha Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
34.2
50.08
0
0
Reserves
48.36
11.09
-49.83
-47.04
Net Worth
92.76
71.37
-39.63
-36.84
Minority Interest
Debt
58.52
59.83
161.45
169.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.58
21.17
23.48
27.14
Total Liabilities
167.86
152.37
145.3
159.59
Fixed Assets
98.8
92.55
99.86
106.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.03
6.03
6.03
9.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.04
0.38
17.55
20.16
Networking Capital
36.49
5.44
13.48
20.07
Inventories
80.29
49.88
36.48
37.71
Inventory Days
41.86
Sundry Debtors
49.84
45.56
41.22
36.18
Debtor Days
40.16
Other Current Assets
44.24
34.41
19.6
22.67
Sundry Creditors
-65.3
-50.55
-49.92
-59.29
Creditor Days
65.82
Other Current Liabilities
-72.58
-73.85
-33.9
-17.2
Cash
25.5
47.98
8.4
3.47
Total Assets
167.86
152.39
145.32
159.6
