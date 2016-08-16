To the members of Chamak Holdings Limited

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of Chamak Holdings Limited (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its financial performance, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Ind-AS financial statements: The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements is included in “Annexure A”. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

?) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. We do not have any observation or comment on the financial statements or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. We do not have any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected herewith. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16)of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have pending litigations which would impact on its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(ii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a)The Management has Represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any other manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Party”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the “Funding Parties” (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material mis-statement.

(v) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a feature of audit trail, with effect from the financial year beginning on 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is not applicable for the current financial year.

For Sandeep Varshney & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 513271C By the hand of Sandeep Kumar Gupta May 30, 2023 Proprietor Anoopshahr, UP (Camp New Delhi) Membership No. 092329 UDIN-23092329BGWPOM1994

ANNEXURE ‘A”OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred under the heading ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement of our report of even date to the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023)

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement:

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind-AS financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind-AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind-AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

“ANNEXURE B” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023)

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) the company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property; hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(a) The inventories were physically verified by the management at the reasonable intervals during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to books records were not material and have been properly dealt with in books of accounts.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. There is no differences in quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions with the books of accounts.

ii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act.

v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the period within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of activities carried out by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2023, for a period more than six months from the date of the became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there is no transactions which was not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to the lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not taken any term loan.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the funds raised for short term basis has not been utilized for long term purpose.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, clause (IX) (e &f) are not applicable.

(x) (a) The company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company did not make any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither noticed nor been reported of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company during the Period.

(b) No report has been filed by the auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

(xv) On the basis of records made available to us and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not engaged in business of NBFC/CIC; thus is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and all provisions of the clause(xvi) are not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind As financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) On the basis of records made available to us and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of CSR are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) There is no qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

ANNEXURE ‘C TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of the section 143 of the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chamak Holdings Limited (the Company”) as of March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for laying down and maintaining internal financial controls based on ‘the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards of Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and the Guidance Note, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain the reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of its inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.