Chamak Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

12.5
(0%)
Aug 16, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.5
  • Day's High12.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low12.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E138.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.5
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chamak Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

12.5

Day's Low

12.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.06

P/E

138.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Chamak Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Chamak Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chamak Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.75%

Non-Promoter- 25.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chamak Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.44

0.51

-0.91

-2.48

Net Worth

3.69

3.76

2.34

0.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.87

59.35

57.06

24.52

yoy growth (%)

31.2

4

132.7

2,500.47

Raw materials

-75.92

-57.52

-55.93

-24.04

As % of sales

97.5

96.91

98.02

98.03

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.19

-0.14

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.16

0.04

1.21

0.1

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0.12

-0.13

-0.12

-0.07

Working capital

12.28

-2.5

-9.33

10.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.2

4

132.7

2,500.47

Op profit growth

-375.78

-186.66

104.7

-215.44

EBIT growth

122.75

-45.98

169.58

-425.08

Net profit growth

-1,450.27

790.51

-137.74

-112.66

No Record Found

Chamak Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chamak Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anubhav Kathuria

Non Executive Director

Vagish Pathak

Non Executive Director

SUBHASH CHANDER KATHURIA

Independent Director

AJAY KUMAR MOHANTY

Independent Director

Gurbachan Singh Matta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepti gupta

Non Executive Director

Isha Arora

Independent Director

SUBHASH JAIN

Registered Office

55 B Rama Road,

Industrial Area,

New Delhi - 110015

Tel: 91-11-45691047/32997555

Website: http://www.chamakholdings.com

Email: chamakholdings@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Chamak Holdings Ltd was incorporated in December 18, 1984 as a public limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading business of steel sc...
Reports by Chamak Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chamak Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Chamak Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chamak Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chamak Holdings Ltd is ₹4.06 Cr. as of 16 Aug ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chamak Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chamak Holdings Ltd is 138.89 and 1.09 as of 16 Aug ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chamak Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chamak Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chamak Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Aug ‘16

What is the CAGR of Chamak Holdings Ltd?

Chamak Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chamak Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chamak Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

