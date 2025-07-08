Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹12.5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹12.5
Day's Low₹12.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.06
P/E138.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.44
0.51
-0.91
-2.48
Net Worth
3.69
3.76
2.34
0.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.87
59.35
57.06
24.52
yoy growth (%)
31.2
4
132.7
2,500.47
Raw materials
-75.92
-57.52
-55.93
-24.04
As % of sales
97.5
96.91
98.02
98.03
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.19
-0.14
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.16
0.04
1.21
0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0.12
-0.13
-0.12
-0.07
Working capital
12.28
-2.5
-9.33
10.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.2
4
132.7
2,500.47
Op profit growth
-375.78
-186.66
104.7
-215.44
EBIT growth
122.75
-45.98
169.58
-425.08
Net profit growth
-1,450.27
790.51
-137.74
-112.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anubhav Kathuria
Non Executive Director
Vagish Pathak
Non Executive Director
SUBHASH CHANDER KATHURIA
Independent Director
AJAY KUMAR MOHANTY
Independent Director
Gurbachan Singh Matta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepti gupta
Non Executive Director
Isha Arora
Independent Director
SUBHASH JAIN
55 B Rama Road,
Industrial Area,
New Delhi - 110015
Tel: 91-11-45691047/32997555
Website: http://www.chamakholdings.com
Email: chamakholdings@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Chamak Holdings Ltd was incorporated in December 18, 1984 as a public limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading business of steel sc...
Read More
Reports by Chamak Holdings Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.