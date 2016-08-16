Chamak Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.44
0.51
-0.91
-2.48
Net Worth
3.69
3.76
2.34
0.77
Minority Interest
Debt
1.98
8.62
11.28
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
5.67
12.38
13.63
1.1
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.19
0.09
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.37
2.05
1.38
0.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0.27
0.36
0
Networking Capital
0.31
5.15
7.95
-3.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.67
27.93
16.83
20.58
Debtor Days
78.88
126.56
Other Current Assets
0.76
0.54
0.88
1.26
Sundry Creditors
-8.47
-22.61
-8.59
-24.7
Creditor Days
40.26
151.9
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.71
-1.17
-0.77
Cash
3.5
4.71
3.84
3.72
Total Assets
5.68
12.37
13.62
1.08
