iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chamak Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

12.5
(0%)
Aug 16, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chamak Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.44

0.51

-0.91

-2.48

Net Worth

3.69

3.76

2.34

0.77

Minority Interest

Debt

1.98

8.62

11.28

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

5.67

12.38

13.63

1.1

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.19

0.09

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.37

2.05

1.38

0.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.35

0.27

0.36

0

Networking Capital

0.31

5.15

7.95

-3.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.67

27.93

16.83

20.58

Debtor Days

78.88

126.56

Other Current Assets

0.76

0.54

0.88

1.26

Sundry Creditors

-8.47

-22.61

-8.59

-24.7

Creditor Days

40.26

151.9

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-0.71

-1.17

-0.77

Cash

3.5

4.71

3.84

3.72

Total Assets

5.68

12.37

13.62

1.08

Chamak Holdings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chamak Holdings Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.