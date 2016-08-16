iifl-logo
Chamak Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.5
(0%)
Aug 16, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.16

0.04

1.21

0.1

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0.12

-0.13

-0.12

-0.07

Working capital

12.28

-2.5

-9.33

10.03

Other operating items

Operating

13.53

-2.62

-8.27

10.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

13.53

-2.62

-8.27

10.02

Equity raised

-4.67

-2.81

-1.04

-1.02

Investing

0.5

-2

1.17

-1.07

Financing

11.6

0.15

-5.43

13.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.95

-7.29

-13.58

21.38

