Chamak Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.16
0.04
1.21
0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0.12
-0.13
-0.12
-0.07
Working capital
12.28
-2.5
-9.33
10.03
Other operating items
Operating
13.53
-2.62
-8.27
10.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
13.53
-2.62
-8.27
10.02
Equity raised
-4.67
-2.81
-1.04
-1.02
Investing
0.5
-2
1.17
-1.07
Financing
11.6
0.15
-5.43
13.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.95
-7.29
-13.58
21.38
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.