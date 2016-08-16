Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.87
59.35
57.06
24.52
yoy growth (%)
31.2
4
132.7
2,500.47
Raw materials
-75.92
-57.52
-55.93
-24.04
As % of sales
97.5
96.91
98.02
98.03
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.19
-0.14
-0.07
As % of sales
0.24
0.32
0.25
0.29
Other costs
-0.58
-2.05
-0.49
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.74
3.47
0.86
0.69
Operating profit
1.16
-0.42
0.48
0.23
OPM
1.49
-0.71
0.85
0.97
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.79
-0.33
-0.47
Other income
0.74
1.29
1.1
0.37
Profit before tax
1.16
0.04
1.21
0.1
Taxes
0.12
-0.13
-0.12
-0.07
Tax rate
10.89
-319.57
-10.31
-72.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.28
-0.09
1.09
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.1
0
Net profit
1.28
-0.09
-0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1,450.27
790.51
-137.74
-112.66
NPM
1.65
-0.16
-0.01
0.11
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.