Chamak Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.5
(0%)
Aug 16, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.87

59.35

57.06

24.52

yoy growth (%)

31.2

4

132.7

2,500.47

Raw materials

-75.92

-57.52

-55.93

-24.04

As % of sales

97.5

96.91

98.02

98.03

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.19

-0.14

-0.07

As % of sales

0.24

0.32

0.25

0.29

Other costs

-0.58

-2.05

-0.49

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.74

3.47

0.86

0.69

Operating profit

1.16

-0.42

0.48

0.23

OPM

1.49

-0.71

0.85

0.97

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.79

-0.33

-0.47

Other income

0.74

1.29

1.1

0.37

Profit before tax

1.16

0.04

1.21

0.1

Taxes

0.12

-0.13

-0.12

-0.07

Tax rate

10.89

-319.57

-10.31

-72.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.28

-0.09

1.09

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.1

0

Net profit

1.28

-0.09

-0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1,450.27

790.51

-137.74

-112.66

NPM

1.65

-0.16

-0.01

0.11

