Champion Finsec Ltd Balance Sheet

14.25
(-5.00%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Champion Finsec Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

13.01

9.31

9.31

5.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.52

2.51

2.08

6.23

Net Worth

15.53

11.82

11.39

11.4

Minority Interest

Debt

1.44

5.09

24

21.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.97

16.91

35.39

33.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

29.06

20.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.88

16.87

6.31

12.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

17.06

17.06

7.37

12.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.19

-1.03

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

Cash

0.09

0.04

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

16.97

16.91

35.39

33.35

