Champion Finsec Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.01
9.31
9.31
5.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.52
2.51
2.08
6.23
Net Worth
15.53
11.82
11.39
11.4
Minority Interest
Debt
1.44
5.09
24
21.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.97
16.91
35.39
33.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
29.06
20.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.88
16.87
6.31
12.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.06
17.06
7.37
12.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.19
-1.03
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Cash
0.09
0.04
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
16.97
16.91
35.39
33.35
