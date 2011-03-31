Chemcel Biotech Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
CHEMCEL BIO-TECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
CHEMCEL BIO-TECH LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance sheet of CHEMCEL BIOTECH LIMITED as
at 31st March, 2011 and related Profit and Loss account of the Company for
the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are
the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with accounting standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material mis-statements. An audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management as well as evaluating the
over all financial statements presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies, (Auditors Report) Order 2003 issued by
the Central Government in terms of Sub Section (4A) of Section 227 of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the matters
specified in the paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to above, we report
that:
- We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
- In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
- The Profit and Loss account and Balance sheet dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.
- In our opinion, the Profit & Loss account and Balance sheet comply with
the accounting standards specified by the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of India referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act,
1956.
- On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as
on 31.03.2011, and taken on record by the Board of directors, we report
that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31.03.2011 from being
appointed as Directors under Section 274(1) (g) of the Companies Act, 1956.
5. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required, and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India.
a. In the case of Balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
on 31st March, 2011.
b. In the case of Profit & Loss account, of the Profit for the period ended
on that date.
c. In the case of Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March,
2011.
Date : 30.05.2011 T. NEHRU
Place : Vijayawada Chartered Accountant
C P No. 15207.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDIT REPORT
(Chemcel Biotech Ltd.)
(Referred to in paragraph (3) of report of even date)
The Auditors report on the account of a Company to which this order
applies shall include a statement on the following matters, namely:-
I. a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;
b) All fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at
reasonable intervals; there is no material discrepancies noticed on such
verification.
c) The Company has not disposed off any substantial part of fixed assets
during this year.
II. a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at
reasonable intervals by the management;
b) The procedures of physical verification followed by the Management are
reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the
nature of its business. There are no inadequacies in such procedures.
c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and as informed
to us, there is no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification.
III. a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to
parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, Clause (iii)(b) to iii(d) of paragraph 4
of the Order are not applicable to the Company for the current year.
b) The Company has taken interest free loan of Rs. 1,64,63,000/- from Sri
K.T. Vijay Kumar, the Managing Director of the Company, covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act 1956.
c) The rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans
have been taken by the Company are not prima facie, prejudicial to the
interest of the company.
IV. The company has an adequate internal control procedure commensurate
with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the
purchase of inventory of fixed assets and for the size of goods. There is
no accounting failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.
V a) In our opinion and according to explanation and information given to
us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered in the Register required to
be maintained under this Section.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing
market prices at the relevant time.
VI. The Company has not accepted deposits from the public, as per the
provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there
under.
VII. In our Opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
VIII. According to information and explanations given to us the Central
Government has not prescribed the maintenance of the cost records by the
company under clause (d) of sub section (I) of 209 of Companies Act, 1956.
IX. a) The company defaulted in depositing undisputed statutory dues of an
amount of Rs.1,31,00,745/-
b) The Company is disputing the sales tax liability for an amount of Rs.
8,37,576/- and income tax liability of Rs. 46,90,183/-. Since the appeals
are pending no provision has been made.
X. The company is a profit making company.
XI. The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial
institution or bank. The company has not issued any debentures.
XII. The company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of Pledge of shares.
XIII. The Company is not a Chit Fund / Nidhi / Mutual Benefit fund /
society.
XIV According to the information and explanations given to us the Company
is not dealing or trading in shares, Securities, Debentures and other
Investments.
XV. The company has given guarantee for loans taken by others from Andhra
Bank and the terms and conditions whereof are not prejudicial to the
interest of the Company;
XVI. In our opinion the Term Loans availed by the Company during the year
were, prime facie, applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.
XVII. The funds raised on short-term basis have been used for short-term
investment and vice versa;
XVIII The Company has not made bonus allotment and right allotment to the
party Covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Act.
XIX. The company has not issued any debentures.
XX. The company has made preferential allotment of 20,00,000 shares of Rs.
10/- each fully paid and preferential issue of 40,00,000 of share warrants
of Rs. 10/- each paid @ 2.50 Ps. Per warrant.
XXI In our Opinion and according to the information given to us, no fraud
on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
Date : 30.05.2011 T. NEHRU
Place : Vijayawada Chartered Accountant
C P No. 15207.