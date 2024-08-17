iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemcel Biotech Ltd Share Price

0.95
(-1.04%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Chemcel Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chemcel Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

Chemcel Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chemcel Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 78.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chemcel Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

27.92

27.92

28.92

25.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.89

16.27

15.52

14.66

Net Worth

43.81

44.19

44.44

40.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

43.31

50.22

45.75

35.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.31

50.22

45.75

35.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Chemcel Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,666.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.65

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

537.25

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,628.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.4

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chemcel Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Kanuparthi Balakrishna Rao

Managing Director

Kanuparthi Trinantha Vijaya Kumar

Director

Kanuparthi Chandra Shekhar Prasad

Director

Koka Shri Hari Rao

Company Secretary

Shalik Rahmatullah

Additional Director

M Venkateswarlu

Executive Director(Production)

P V S Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemcel Biotech Ltd

Summary

Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited was incorporated as Chemcel Products Limited on September 29, 1995. The company name was changed from Chemcel Products Limited to Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited w.e.f. 4th January 2001.Mr. K Balakrishna Rao, Mr. K T Vijaya Kumar and Mr. K.C.S Prasad have promoted the company. With an objective to manufacture Agrochemicals and is now diversifying into the Manufacturing of bio-diesel also.The Companys main products are in three forms viz., Liquids, granules and dusts. Individual capacities of these products are Liquids 1000 KL/per year, Granules 1000 MT/per year and Dusts 300 MT/per year. The Company has registration with Central Insecticides Board for manufacturing 34 pesticides products. Currently, the company has manufacturing 17 products.The Company has set up production unit at Kanuru, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh for production of a wide range of pesticides. That location is very close to rice belts of Krishna & Godavari districts, and commercial belts of Guntur and Khammam. Land is very fertile and farmers have been taking 2 crops around the year in the area. The company have semi-automated granule sections, and semi-automatic liquid lines, chemical resistant reactors for insecticides. The company has laid out a Quality Assurance plan for all products and practices Quality Control checks, testing and inspection at all stages. The company having more than 18 distributors who help us in selling our products to end users through the chain of more than 350 d
