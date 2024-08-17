Summary

Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited was incorporated as Chemcel Products Limited on September 29, 1995. The company name was changed from Chemcel Products Limited to Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited w.e.f. 4th January 2001.Mr. K Balakrishna Rao, Mr. K T Vijaya Kumar and Mr. K.C.S Prasad have promoted the company. With an objective to manufacture Agrochemicals and is now diversifying into the Manufacturing of bio-diesel also.The Companys main products are in three forms viz., Liquids, granules and dusts. Individual capacities of these products are Liquids 1000 KL/per year, Granules 1000 MT/per year and Dusts 300 MT/per year. The Company has registration with Central Insecticides Board for manufacturing 34 pesticides products. Currently, the company has manufacturing 17 products.The Company has set up production unit at Kanuru, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh for production of a wide range of pesticides. That location is very close to rice belts of Krishna & Godavari districts, and commercial belts of Guntur and Khammam. Land is very fertile and farmers have been taking 2 crops around the year in the area. The company have semi-automated granule sections, and semi-automatic liquid lines, chemical resistant reactors for insecticides. The company has laid out a Quality Assurance plan for all products and practices Quality Control checks, testing and inspection at all stages. The company having more than 18 distributors who help us in selling our products to end users through the chain of more than 350 d

