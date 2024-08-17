SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
27.92
27.92
28.92
25.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.89
16.27
15.52
14.66
Net Worth
43.81
44.19
44.44
40.58
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
43.31
50.22
45.75
35.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.31
50.22
45.75
35.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,666.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.65
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
537.25
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,628.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.4
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Kanuparthi Balakrishna Rao
Managing Director
Kanuparthi Trinantha Vijaya Kumar
Director
Kanuparthi Chandra Shekhar Prasad
Director
Koka Shri Hari Rao
Company Secretary
Shalik Rahmatullah
Additional Director
M Venkateswarlu
Executive Director(Production)
P V S Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chemcel Biotech Ltd
Summary
Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited was incorporated as Chemcel Products Limited on September 29, 1995. The company name was changed from Chemcel Products Limited to Chemcel Bio-Tech Limited w.e.f. 4th January 2001.Mr. K Balakrishna Rao, Mr. K T Vijaya Kumar and Mr. K.C.S Prasad have promoted the company. With an objective to manufacture Agrochemicals and is now diversifying into the Manufacturing of bio-diesel also.The Companys main products are in three forms viz., Liquids, granules and dusts. Individual capacities of these products are Liquids 1000 KL/per year, Granules 1000 MT/per year and Dusts 300 MT/per year. The Company has registration with Central Insecticides Board for manufacturing 34 pesticides products. Currently, the company has manufacturing 17 products.The Company has set up production unit at Kanuru, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh for production of a wide range of pesticides. That location is very close to rice belts of Krishna & Godavari districts, and commercial belts of Guntur and Khammam. Land is very fertile and farmers have been taking 2 crops around the year in the area. The company have semi-automated granule sections, and semi-automatic liquid lines, chemical resistant reactors for insecticides. The company has laid out a Quality Assurance plan for all products and practices Quality Control checks, testing and inspection at all stages. The company having more than 18 distributors who help us in selling our products to end users through the chain of more than 350 d
