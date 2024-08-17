iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcel Biotech Ltd Quarterly Results

0.95
(-1.04%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

12.16

0.17

20.47

8.29

14.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.16

0.17

20.47

8.29

14.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

12.16

0.17

20.47

8.29

14.41

Total Expenditure

11.62

0.15

19.72

7.8

13.44

PBIDT

0.54

0.02

0.75

0.49

0.97

Interest

0.22

0.22

0.68

0.41

0.38

PBDT

0.32

-0.2

0.07

0.08

0.59

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.3

-0.22

0.01

0.06

0.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.3

-0.22

0.01

0.06

0.57

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.06

-0.06

-0.25

0

-0.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.36

-0.16

0.26

0.06

0.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

-0.08

0

0.02

0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.92

27.92

27.92

27.92

27.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,23,26,230

2,23,26,230

2,23,26,230

2,22,26,230

2,18,26,230

Public Shareholding (%)

79.97

79.97

79.97

79.61

78.18

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

42,50,000

42,50,000

42,50,000

42,50,000

39,50,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

76

76

76

74.66

64.84

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.22

15.22

15.22

15.22

14.15

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

13,42,176

1,34,21,276

1,34,21,276

14,42,176

21,42,176

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

24

24

24

25.34

35.16

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

4.81

4.81

4.81

5.17

7.67

PBIDTM(%)

4.44

11.76

3.66

5.91

6.73

PBDTM(%)

2.63

-117.64

0.34

0.96

4.09

PATM(%)

2.46

-129.41

0.04

0.72

3.95

Chemcel Biotech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcel Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.