Chemcel Biotech Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
12.16
0.17
20.47
8.29
14.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.16
0.17
20.47
8.29
14.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
12.16
0.17
20.47
8.29
14.41
Total Expenditure
11.62
0.15
19.72
7.8
13.44
PBIDT
0.54
0.02
0.75
0.49
0.97
Interest
0.22
0.22
0.68
0.41
0.38
PBDT
0.32
-0.2
0.07
0.08
0.59
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.3
-0.22
0.01
0.06
0.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.3
-0.22
0.01
0.06
0.57
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.06
-0.06
-0.25
0
-0.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.36
-0.16
0.26
0.06
0.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
-0.08
0
0.02
0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.92
27.92
27.92
27.92
27.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,23,26,230
2,23,26,230
2,23,26,230
2,22,26,230
2,18,26,230
Public Shareholding (%)
79.97
79.97
79.97
79.61
78.18
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,50,000
42,50,000
42,50,000
42,50,000
39,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
76
76
76
74.66
64.84
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.22
15.22
15.22
15.22
14.15
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,42,176
1,34,21,276
1,34,21,276
14,42,176
21,42,176
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
24
24
24
25.34
35.16
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
4.81
4.81
4.81
5.17
7.67
PBIDTM(%)
4.44
11.76
3.66
5.91
6.73
PBDTM(%)
2.63
-117.64
0.34
0.96
4.09
PATM(%)
2.46
-129.41
0.04
0.72
3.95
