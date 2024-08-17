Chemcel Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
22.85
31.32
27.01
14.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.85
31.32
27.01
14.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
22.85
31.32
27.01
14.18
Total Expenditure
21.92
28.59
24.79
12.35
PBIDT
0.93
2.74
2.21
1.84
Interest
0.8
0.74
0.64
0.93
PBDT
0.12
2
1.55
0.89
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
1.94
1.5
0.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
1.94
1.5
0.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.18
-0.23
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
2.13
1.73
0.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.75
0.57
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.92
25.92
25.92
25.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,22,26,230
1,98,26,230
1,82,99,230
1,82,99,230
Public Shareholding (%)
79.61
76.48
70.59
70.59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,50,000
23,00,000
14,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
74.66
37.75
22.51
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.22
8.86
5.4
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,42,176
37,92,176
62,19,176
76,19,176
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
25.34
62.25
81.62
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5.17
14.63
24
29.39
PBIDTM(%)
4.07
8.74
8.18
12.96
PBDTM(%)
0.56
6.38
5.77
6.34
PATM(%)
0.35
6.19
5.55
5.77
