iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcel Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.95
(-1.04%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

22.85

31.32

27.01

14.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.85

31.32

27.01

14.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

22.85

31.32

27.01

14.18

Total Expenditure

21.92

28.59

24.79

12.35

PBIDT

0.93

2.74

2.21

1.84

Interest

0.8

0.74

0.64

0.93

PBDT

0.12

2

1.55

0.89

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.07

1.94

1.5

0.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.07

1.94

1.5

0.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.18

-0.23

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.07

2.13

1.73

0.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.75

0.57

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.92

25.92

25.92

25.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,22,26,230

1,98,26,230

1,82,99,230

1,82,99,230

Public Shareholding (%)

79.61

76.48

70.59

70.59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

42,50,000

23,00,000

14,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

74.66

37.75

22.51

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.22

8.86

5.4

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,42,176

37,92,176

62,19,176

76,19,176

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

25.34

62.25

81.62

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

5.17

14.63

24

29.39

PBIDTM(%)

4.07

8.74

8.18

12.96

PBDTM(%)

0.56

6.38

5.77

6.34

PATM(%)

0.35

6.19

5.55

5.77

Chemcel Biotech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcel Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.