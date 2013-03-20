Chemcel Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
27.92
27.92
28.92
25.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.89
16.27
15.52
14.66
Net Worth
43.81
44.19
44.44
40.58
Minority Interest
Debt
10.58
10.63
10.07
9.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.39
54.82
54.51
50.17
Fixed Assets
8.27
8.32
8.44
8.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
46.06
46.49
46.04
41.59
Inventories
3.75
3.83
5.41
4.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.91
41.34
32.4
24.22
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.17
14.32
13.83
18.15
Sundry Creditors
-13.45
-8.75
-1.45
-3.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.32
-4.25
-4.15
-2.49
Cash
0.08
0.02
0
0.03
Total Assets
54.41
54.83
54.51
50.17
