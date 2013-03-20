iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemcel Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

0.95
(-1.04%)
Mar 20, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

27.92

27.92

28.92

25.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.89

16.27

15.52

14.66

Net Worth

43.81

44.19

44.44

40.58

Minority Interest

Debt

10.58

10.63

10.07

9.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.39

54.82

54.51

50.17

Fixed Assets

8.27

8.32

8.44

8.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

46.06

46.49

46.04

41.59

Inventories

3.75

3.83

5.41

4.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

44.91

41.34

32.4

24.22

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.17

14.32

13.83

18.15

Sundry Creditors

-13.45

-8.75

-1.45

-3.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.32

-4.25

-4.15

-2.49

Cash

0.08

0.02

0

0.03

Total Assets

54.41

54.83

54.51

50.17

