Chemcel Biotech Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
43.31
50.22
45.75
35.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.31
50.22
45.75
35.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
43.31
50.22
45.75
35.18
Total Expenditure
41.63
47.79
42.91
32.18
PBIDT
1.67
2.42
2.83
3
Interest
1.48
1.21
0.99
1.15
PBDT
0.2
1.21
1.85
1.85
Depreciation
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.28
0.4
0.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
0.85
1.35
1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
0.85
1.35
1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.25
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.29
1.05
1.55
1.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.3
0.51
0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.92
27.92
25.92
25.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,23,26,230
2,18,26,230
1,97,39,230
1,82,99,230
Public Shareholding (%)
79.97
78.18
76.16
70.59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,50,000
23,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
76
37.75
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.22
8.23
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,34,21,276
37,92,176
61,79,176
76,19,176
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
24
62.25
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
4.8
13.57
23.84
29.39
PBIDTM(%)
3.87
4.81
6.2
8.55
PBDTM(%)
0.46
2.4
4.04
5.25
PATM(%)
0.2
1.69
2.95
3.72
