Chemcel Biotech Ltd Annually Results

0.95
(-1.04%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

43.31

50.22

45.75

35.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.31

50.22

45.75

35.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

43.31

50.22

45.75

35.18

Total Expenditure

41.63

47.79

42.91

32.18

PBIDT

1.67

2.42

2.83

3

Interest

1.48

1.21

0.99

1.15

PBDT

0.2

1.21

1.85

1.85

Depreciation

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.28

0.4

0.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

0.85

1.35

1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

0.85

1.35

1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.25

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.29

1.05

1.55

1.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.3

0.51

0.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.92

27.92

25.92

25.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,23,26,230

2,18,26,230

1,97,39,230

1,82,99,230

Public Shareholding (%)

79.97

78.18

76.16

70.59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

42,50,000

23,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

76

37.75

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.22

8.23

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,34,21,276

37,92,176

61,79,176

76,19,176

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

24

62.25

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

4.8

13.57

23.84

29.39

PBIDTM(%)

3.87

4.81

6.2

8.55

PBDTM(%)

0.46

2.4

4.04

5.25

PATM(%)

0.2

1.69

2.95

3.72

