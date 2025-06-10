To The Members of CHEMIESYNTH (VAPI) LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone IND AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment are of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. However during our Audit we have determined that there are no such Key Audit Matters that required significant Auditors attention having regard to the size of the Companys business and nature of its operations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act

for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind As Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) read with Schedule V of the Act, as amended:

The Company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year, hence provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 1 (e) as prescribed under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared any dividend nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence the Compliance of Section 123 of Companies Act 2013 is Not Applicable to the Company.

vi. On verification of the Companys accounting software system as informed to us, during the year under review, the Company is in process of doing trial of implementation of Tally Accounting Software having the feature of recording Audit Trail of each and every transaction creating an audit log of each change made in the Books of Accounts along with the date when such changes were made ensuring that such Audit Trail cannot be disabled.

Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MANOJ SHAH & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

(Firms Registration No. 106036W)

Sd/-

CA. MANOJ T. SHAH PARTNER

(Membership No. 043777)

UDIN: 24043777BKEWVL6062 Vapi, May 8th 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of Property, Plant and Equipments and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipments to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipments were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, in respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipments in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the lease deed is in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not Revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the

management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for inward goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records to the extent of goods received. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points

of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted

any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties, except to its Employees. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, has not made any investment, has not provided any guarantees or securities, hence provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes is stated as NIL.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as

income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that the Company has not obtained any Term Loan during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013).

x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints, if any, received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause

3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transaction with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on the information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 regarding CSR Activities is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under rule 3(xx) (a) and (b) is not required.

(xxi) This Report is on Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Accordingly clause 3 (xxi) of the order is Not Applicable.

For MANOJ SHAH & CO

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

(Firms Registration No. 106036W)

Sd/-

CA. MANOJ T. SHAH

PARTNER

(Membership No. 043777)

UDIN: 24043777BKEWVL6062

Vapi, May 8th 2024.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement sof the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For MANOJ SHAH & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firms Registration No. 106036W)

Sd/-

CA. MANOJ T. SHAH PARTNER

(Membership No. 043777)

UDIN: 24043777BKEWVL6062

Vapi, May 8th 2024.