iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Share Price

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.84
  • Day's High35.84
  • 52 Wk High35.84
  • Prev. Close34.14
  • Day's Low35.84
  • 52 Wk Low 35.84
  • Turnover (lac)3.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

35.84

Prev. Close

34.14

Turnover(Lac.)

3.01

Day's High

35.84

Day's Low

35.84

52 Week's High

35.84

52 Week's Low

35.84

Book Value

35.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Jun, 2025|06:10 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.35%

Non-Promoter- 37.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.27

8.66

8.1

5.39

Net Worth

11.34

11.73

11.17

8.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

14.56

13.31

3.09

yoy growth (%)

36.62

9.37

330.48

-39.59

Raw materials

-3.15

-3

-8.12

-0.61

As % of sales

15.84

20.66

60.98

19.81

Employee costs

-2.44

-1.67

-0.75

-0.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

1.57

0.39

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.54

-0.52

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.27

0

0

Working capital

-2

-0.2

0.56

-0.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.62

9.37

330.48

-39.59

Op profit growth

143.34

266.13

-750.73

-39.82

EBIT growth

159.25

231.31

-10,080.27

-98.34

Net profit growth

172.53

231.24

-317.7

-66.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,077.8

74.941,56,551.91445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,089.8

72.2391,589.34513.160.233,402.88390.23

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

7,297.25

138.9762,230.95117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,321.6

234.7444,505.16-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,672.2

70.1640,339.1216701,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Satish Bhogilal Zaveri

Managing Director

Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rushabh Mehta

Independent Director

Jigna Prajapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jay Pansuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Summary

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. was incorporated in April, 1986. Company is a custom manufacturing for leading Agro chemical, Pharmaceutical and Specialty Chemical Companies. With over 30 years of experience in synthesis of organic chemicals, Chemiesynth Group has established itself as an innovative player in custom manufacturing. The key product markets include agro chemicals, pharmaceutical, photographic and cosmetics. As specialists in custom manufacturing, Chemiesynth offers not only assets for contract manufacturing but also services such as process optimization and scale up. Its two production sites, located at Vapi (Gujarat), are capable of performing various different unit operations and manufacturing wide products with volumes ranging from few kilos to several hundred tons. The main business activities of the Company is manufacturing of Dye Intermediates and Chemicals. Chemiesynth Group has a long history of supplying products in the international markets.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd share price today?

The Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is ₹11.00 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is 0 and 1.00 as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is ₹35.84 and ₹35.84 as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd?

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.03%, 3 Years at 23.45%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.