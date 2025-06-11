Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹35.84
Prev. Close₹34.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.01
Day's High₹35.84
Day's Low₹35.84
52 Week's High₹35.84
52 Week's Low₹35.84
Book Value₹35.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.27
8.66
8.1
5.39
Net Worth
11.34
11.73
11.17
8.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
14.56
13.31
3.09
yoy growth (%)
36.62
9.37
330.48
-39.59
Raw materials
-3.15
-3
-8.12
-0.61
As % of sales
15.84
20.66
60.98
19.81
Employee costs
-2.44
-1.67
-0.75
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
1.57
0.39
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.54
-0.52
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.27
0
0
Working capital
-2
-0.2
0.56
-0.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.62
9.37
330.48
-39.59
Op profit growth
143.34
266.13
-750.73
-39.82
EBIT growth
159.25
231.31
-10,080.27
-98.34
Net profit growth
172.53
231.24
-317.7
-66.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,077.8
|74.94
|1,56,551.91
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,089.8
|72.23
|91,589.34
|513.16
|0.23
|3,402.88
|390.23
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
7,297.25
|138.97
|62,230.95
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,321.6
|234.74
|44,505.16
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,672.2
|70.16
|40,339.12
|167
|0
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Satish Bhogilal Zaveri
Managing Director
Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rushabh Mehta
Independent Director
Jigna Prajapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jay Pansuria
Reports by Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd
Summary
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. was incorporated in April, 1986. Company is a custom manufacturing for leading Agro chemical, Pharmaceutical and Specialty Chemical Companies. With over 30 years of experience in synthesis of organic chemicals, Chemiesynth Group has established itself as an innovative player in custom manufacturing. The key product markets include agro chemicals, pharmaceutical, photographic and cosmetics. As specialists in custom manufacturing, Chemiesynth offers not only assets for contract manufacturing but also services such as process optimization and scale up. Its two production sites, located at Vapi (Gujarat), are capable of performing various different unit operations and manufacturing wide products with volumes ranging from few kilos to several hundred tons. The main business activities of the Company is manufacturing of Dye Intermediates and Chemicals. Chemiesynth Group has a long history of supplying products in the international markets.
Read More
The Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is ₹11.00 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is 0 and 1.00 as of 10 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd is ₹35.84 and ₹35.84 as of 10 Jun ‘25
Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.03%, 3 Years at 23.45%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
