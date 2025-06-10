Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
14.56
13.31
3.09
yoy growth (%)
36.62
9.37
330.48
-39.59
Raw materials
-3.15
-3
-8.12
-0.61
As % of sales
15.84
20.66
60.98
19.81
Employee costs
-2.44
-1.67
-0.75
-0.73
As % of sales
12.27
11.52
5.68
23.82
Other costs
-8.78
-7.6
-3.81
-1.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.14
52.24
28.68
59.43
Operating profit
5.51
2.26
0.61
-0.09
OPM
27.73
15.56
4.65
-3.07
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.54
-0.52
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.25
-0.15
-0.17
Other income
0.01
0.11
0.45
0.27
Profit before tax
4.33
1.57
0.39
-0.18
Taxes
-0.77
-0.27
0
0
Tax rate
-17.84
-17.2
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.56
1.3
0.39
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.56
1.3
0.39
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
172.53
231.24
-317.7
-66.67
NPM
17.89
8.97
2.96
-5.85
