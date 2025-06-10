iifl-logo
Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

14.56

13.31

3.09

yoy growth (%)

36.62

9.37

330.48

-39.59

Raw materials

-3.15

-3

-8.12

-0.61

As % of sales

15.84

20.66

60.98

19.81

Employee costs

-2.44

-1.67

-0.75

-0.73

As % of sales

12.27

11.52

5.68

23.82

Other costs

-8.78

-7.6

-3.81

-1.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.14

52.24

28.68

59.43

Operating profit

5.51

2.26

0.61

-0.09

OPM

27.73

15.56

4.65

-3.07

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.54

-0.52

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.25

-0.15

-0.17

Other income

0.01

0.11

0.45

0.27

Profit before tax

4.33

1.57

0.39

-0.18

Taxes

-0.77

-0.27

0

0

Tax rate

-17.84

-17.2

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.56

1.3

0.39

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.56

1.3

0.39

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

172.53

231.24

-317.7

-66.67

NPM

17.89

8.97

2.96

-5.85

