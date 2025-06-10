iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Chemiesynth(Vapi FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

1.57

0.39

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.54

-0.52

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.27

0

0

Working capital

-2

-0.2

0.56

-0.32

Other operating items

Operating

0.78

0.55

0.43

-0.68

Capital expenditure

8.85

3.58

0.19

-0.46

Free cash flow

9.63

4.13

0.63

-1.15

Equity raised

3.65

-0.13

-2.1

-1.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.63

15.62

13.89

13.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.91

19.62

12.41

10.92

Chemiesynth(Vapi : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.