Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
1.57
0.39
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.54
-0.52
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.27
0
0
Working capital
-2
-0.2
0.56
-0.32
Other operating items
Operating
0.78
0.55
0.43
-0.68
Capital expenditure
8.85
3.58
0.19
-0.46
Free cash flow
9.63
4.13
0.63
-1.15
Equity raised
3.65
-0.13
-2.1
-1.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.63
15.62
13.89
13.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.91
19.62
12.41
10.92
