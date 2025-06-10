iifl-logo
Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Balance Sheet

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.27

8.66

8.1

5.39

Net Worth

11.34

11.73

11.17

8.46

Minority Interest

Debt

15.54

13.63

11.6

10.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.34

3.03

2.75

0

Total Liabilities

30.22

28.39

25.52

19.32

Fixed Assets

25.08

24.51

22.38

20.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.97

2.6

2.42

0

Networking Capital

2.12

1.25

-0.3

-1.49

Inventories

3.28

2.9

2.17

1.43

Inventory Days

26.23

Sundry Debtors

2.12

2.71

3.44

3.7

Debtor Days

67.86

Other Current Assets

0.84

0.86

0.62

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-0.95

-2.91

-4.27

-6.02

Creditor Days

110.42

Other Current Liabilities

-3.17

-2.31

-2.26

-1.54

Cash

0.04

0.02

1.01

0.41

Total Assets

30.21

28.38

25.51

19.31

