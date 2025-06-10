Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.27
8.66
8.1
5.39
Net Worth
11.34
11.73
11.17
8.46
Minority Interest
Debt
15.54
13.63
11.6
10.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.34
3.03
2.75
0
Total Liabilities
30.22
28.39
25.52
19.32
Fixed Assets
25.08
24.51
22.38
20.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.97
2.6
2.42
0
Networking Capital
2.12
1.25
-0.3
-1.49
Inventories
3.28
2.9
2.17
1.43
Inventory Days
26.23
Sundry Debtors
2.12
2.71
3.44
3.7
Debtor Days
67.86
Other Current Assets
0.84
0.86
0.62
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
-2.91
-4.27
-6.02
Creditor Days
110.42
Other Current Liabilities
-3.17
-2.31
-2.26
-1.54
Cash
0.04
0.02
1.01
0.41
Total Assets
30.21
28.38
25.51
19.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.