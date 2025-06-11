iifl-logo
Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Company Summary

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Summary

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. was incorporated in April, 1986. Company is a custom manufacturing for leading Agro chemical, Pharmaceutical and Specialty Chemical Companies. With over 30 years of experience in synthesis of organic chemicals, Chemiesynth Group has established itself as an innovative player in custom manufacturing. The key product markets include agro chemicals, pharmaceutical, photographic and cosmetics. As specialists in custom manufacturing, Chemiesynth offers not only assets for contract manufacturing but also services such as process optimization and scale up. Its two production sites, located at Vapi (Gujarat), are capable of performing various different unit operations and manufacturing wide products with volumes ranging from few kilos to several hundred tons. The main business activities of the Company is manufacturing of Dye Intermediates and Chemicals. Chemiesynth Group has a long history of supplying products in the international markets.

