iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd Board Meeting

35.84
(4.98%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chemiesynth(Vapi CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 20258 May 2025
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025 The Board of Directors approved Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20251 Feb 2025
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Quarterly & Nine Months ended financial Results December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 20245 Apr 2025
Reappointment of Managing Director for the period of 5 years with effect from 01st October 2024 to 30th September. 2029 subject to the approval of member.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Mrs. Pranali Dholabhai is appointed as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 31st August, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report in Pursuant to Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. To consider the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2024 and the Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor on Financial Statement for the quarter ended on June 30th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Chemiesynth(Vapi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemiesynth Vapi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.