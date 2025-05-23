|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2025
|8 May 2025
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025 The Board of Directors approved Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|1 Feb 2025
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Quarterly & Nine Months ended financial Results December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Apr 2025
|Reappointment of Managing Director for the period of 5 years with effect from 01st October 2024 to 30th September. 2029 subject to the approval of member.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Mrs. Pranali Dholabhai is appointed as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 31st August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report in Pursuant to Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. To consider the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2024 and the Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor on Financial Statement for the quarter ended on June 30th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
