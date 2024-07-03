iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cistro Telelink Ltd Company Summary

0.76
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cistro Telelink Ltd Summary

Cistro Telelink Limited was incorporated in 1992 with the name Kukson Footcare Limited. Afterwards, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1994. The Company went for listing in 1996 and finally, the name of the Company changed to Cistro Telelink Limited w.e.f 9th November 2002. The Company is into Telecom Services as well into trading business including the Textile Business.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.