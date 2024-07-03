iifl-logo-icon 1
Cistro Telelink Ltd Share Price

0.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.76
  • Day's High0.76
  • 52 Wk High0.76
  • Prev. Close0.76
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0.56
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cistro Telelink Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.76

Prev. Close

0.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.76

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

0.76

52 Week's Low

0.56

Book Value

0.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cistro Telelink Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Cistro Telelink Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cistro Telelink Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.77%

Non-Promoter- 99.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cistro Telelink Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

5.13

5.13

5.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.16

-0.73

-0.7

-0.69

Net Worth

2.97

4.4

4.43

4.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.07

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.05

0

0

0

As % of sales

68.57

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.09

-0.06

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.04

0.05

-0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-29.8

55.98

16.69

-6.44

EBIT growth

-29.8

55.98

16.69

-6.44

Net profit growth

-29.8

55.98

16.69

-6.44

No Record Found

Cistro Telelink Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cistro Telelink Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A K Sharma

Independent Director

Ganeshbhai Sengadani

Independent Director

Harilal Singh Faran

Whole-time Director

Sudama Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinita Goyal.

Additional Director

Savita Bhavinkumar Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cistro Telelink Ltd

Summary

Cistro Telelink Limited was incorporated in 1992 with the name Kukson Footcare Limited. Afterwards, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1994. The Company went for listing in 1996 and finally, the name of the Company changed to Cistro Telelink Limited w.e.f 9th November 2002. The Company is into Telecom Services as well into trading business including the Textile Business.
Company FAQs

What is the Cistro Telelink Ltd share price today?

The Cistro Telelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd is ₹3.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cistro Telelink Ltd is 0 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cistro Telelink Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cistro Telelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cistro Telelink Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cistro Telelink Ltd?

Cistro Telelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.14%, 3 Years at 17.37%, 1 Year at 20.63%, 6 Month at 18.75%, 3 Month at 4.11% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cistro Telelink Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cistro Telelink Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.22 %

