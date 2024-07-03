SectorTrading
Open₹0.76
Prev. Close₹0.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.76
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹0.76
52 Week's Low₹0.56
Book Value₹0.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
5.13
5.13
5.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.16
-0.73
-0.7
-0.69
Net Worth
2.97
4.4
4.43
4.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.07
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.05
0
0
0
As % of sales
68.57
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.09
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.04
0.05
-0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-29.8
55.98
16.69
-6.44
EBIT growth
-29.8
55.98
16.69
-6.44
Net profit growth
-29.8
55.98
16.69
-6.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A K Sharma
Independent Director
Ganeshbhai Sengadani
Independent Director
Harilal Singh Faran
Whole-time Director
Sudama Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinita Goyal.
Additional Director
Savita Bhavinkumar Thakkar
Cistro Telelink Limited was incorporated in 1992 with the name Kukson Footcare Limited. Afterwards, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1994. The Company went for listing in 1996 and finally, the name of the Company changed to Cistro Telelink Limited w.e.f 9th November 2002. The Company is into Telecom Services as well into trading business including the Textile Business.
