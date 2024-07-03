Summary

Cistro Telelink Limited was incorporated in 1992 with the name Kukson Footcare Limited. Afterwards, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1994. The Company went for listing in 1996 and finally, the name of the Company changed to Cistro Telelink Limited w.e.f 9th November 2002. The Company is into Telecom Services as well into trading business including the Textile Business.

