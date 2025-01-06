Cistro Telelink Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
5.13
5.13
5.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.16
-0.73
-0.7
-0.69
Net Worth
2.97
4.4
4.43
4.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.97
4.49
4.52
4.53
Fixed Assets
0
0.08
0.08
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.16
0.67
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.96
1.43
0.93
3.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.04
0.04
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.96
1.72
1.22
4.1
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.1
-0.1
-0.11
Creditor Days
504.67
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
Cash
0.02
2.82
2.84
0.03
Total Assets
2.98
4.49
4.52
4.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.