Cistro Telelink Ltd Balance Sheet

0.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

5.13

5.13

5.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.16

-0.73

-0.7

-0.69

Net Worth

2.97

4.4

4.43

4.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.09

0.09

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.97

4.49

4.52

4.53

Fixed Assets

0

0.08

0.08

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.16

0.67

0.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.96

1.43

0.93

3.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.04

0.04

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.96

1.72

1.22

4.1

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.1

-0.1

-0.11

Creditor Days

504.67

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.23

-0.23

-0.23

Cash

0.02

2.82

2.84

0.03

Total Assets

2.98

4.49

4.52

4.54

