|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the 32nd Annual Report of the Company for the Financial. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
