iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cistro Telelink Ltd Board Meeting

0.76
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cistro Telelink CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 202530 Dec 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025)
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Outcome of board meeting held on 6th December, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereof. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202425 Jun 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202431 May 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Cistro Telelink Limited will be held on Wednesday 19th June 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 206 Airen Heights AB Road Indore Madhya Pradesh 452010 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the day date time and venue of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report as on 31st March 2024. 4. To consider and approve closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 5. To consider and approve proposal of Reduction of Share Capital. 6. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 19Th June, 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per attachment. Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report in pursuance of regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for Quarter and year Ended 31st, March, 2024. Read less.. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 06th February, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To consider appointment of Mr. Harilal Singh Jhabar (DIN: 05124923) Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) and Mr. Sudama Patel (DIN: 1013204) as an Additional Director as well as Whole-Time Director in the Company. The meeting was concluded at 4.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Cistro Telelink: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cistro Telelink Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.