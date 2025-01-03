Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on 6th December, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereof. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Cistro Telelink Limited will be held on Wednesday 19th June 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 206 Airen Heights AB Road Indore Madhya Pradesh 452010 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the day date time and venue of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report as on 31st March 2024. 4. To consider and approve closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 5. To consider and approve proposal of Reduction of Share Capital. 6. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 19Th June, 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per attachment. Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report in pursuance of regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for Quarter and year Ended 31st, March, 2024. Read less.. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024