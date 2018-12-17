Citizen Yarns Ltd Management Discussions

1. Overall Review

The Growth rate has been on the downward trend as compared to the previous year with unfavorable market conditions which reflect the Negativity of the market.

2. Financial Review

During the year the company has continue the business activities and has loss of Rs. 1.73 Lacs.

3. Risk and Concern

Bearish trend in garment sector will affect volume and profitability of Company. Quick Changes in fashion and trend may create some risk for the Company. However the company has proper planning and management to take care of the risk factors.

4. Internal Control System and their adequacy

The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who also looked after the day to day affairs to ensure compliance of guide lines and policies, adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly reviewed by the management.

5. Environmental Issues

As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.

6. Financial Performance with Respect to Operation Performance

The Company has all the plans for tight budgetary control on key operational performance indication with judicious deployment of funds without resorting to any kind borrowing where ever possible.

7. Cautionary Statement

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.