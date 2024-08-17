SectorTextiles
Open₹0.34
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹0.34
Day's Low₹0.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.12
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.23
-3.22
-3.2
0
Net Worth
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
3.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.07
1.26
1.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-94.13
-14.4
1.64
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-1.36
-1.33
As % of sales
0
72.3
108.03
90.5
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-3.22
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.07
-0.36
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-94.13
-14.4
1.64
Op profit growth
-55.12
-99.46
-60,061.35
-50.75
EBIT growth
-55.12
-99.46
-29,945.99
-19.25
Net profit growth
-55.12
-99.46
-44,159.7
-20.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Hari Prasad Khetan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajubhai B Desai
Independent Director
Sangitaben Mukeshbhai Limbachiya
Reports by Citizen Yarns Ltd
