Citizen Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

0.34
(-2.86%)
Dec 17, 2018|09:34:07 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Citizen Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.23

-3.22

-3.2

0

Net Worth

-0.08

-0.07

-0.05

3.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.07

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.08

-2.77

-0.03

3.17

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.11

-0.03

-0.05

3.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.48

Debtor Days

0

687.98

40.34

118.4

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.05

3.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.17

-0.24

-0.48

Creditor Days

0

835.4

69.16

118.4

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

-0.08

0

-0.02

3.18

