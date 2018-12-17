Citizen Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.23
-3.22
-3.2
0
Net Worth
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
3.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.07
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.08
-2.77
-0.03
3.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.03
-0.05
3.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.48
Debtor Days
0
687.98
40.34
118.4
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.05
3.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.17
-0.24
-0.48
Creditor Days
0
835.4
69.16
118.4
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
-0.08
0
-0.02
3.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.