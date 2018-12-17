Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.07
1.26
1.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-94.13
-14.4
1.64
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-1.36
-1.33
As % of sales
0
72.3
108.03
90.5
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
0
16.15
3.55
2.43
Other costs
0
-0.02
-3.08
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
34.89
243.31
6.7
Operating profit
0
-0.01
-3.22
0
OPM
0
-23.35
-254.9
0.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-3.22
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.01
-3.22
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.01
-3.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-55.12
-99.46
-44,159.7
-20.84
NPM
0
-23.35
-254.47
0.49
