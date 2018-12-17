iifl-logo-icon 1
Citizen Yarns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.34
(-2.86%)
Dec 17, 2018|09:34:07 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.07

1.26

1.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-94.13

-14.4

1.64

Raw materials

0

-0.05

-1.36

-1.33

As % of sales

0

72.3

108.03

90.5

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

0

16.15

3.55

2.43

Other costs

0

-0.02

-3.08

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

34.89

243.31

6.7

Operating profit

0

-0.01

-3.22

0

OPM

0

-23.35

-254.9

0.36

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

-3.22

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.01

-3.22

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.01

-3.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-55.12

-99.46

-44,159.7

-20.84

NPM

0

-23.35

-254.47

0.49

Citizen Yarns Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

