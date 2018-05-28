Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Reaulation 33 and Reauiation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reauirements) Regulations. 2015

To,

The Board of Directors,

M/s Citizen Yarns Limited

These standalone financial results are based on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018 prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (‘IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and published standalone year to date figures up to the end of the third quarter of the financial year prepared in accordance with the regulation and measurement principles laid down in IND AS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, specified under Section 133 of the Act, and SEBI Circulars CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated 30,h November, 2015 and CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016, which are the responsibilities of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial results based on our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018 and our review of standalone financial results for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2017.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement is free from material misstatement. An audit includes examining on test basis, evidence supporting amounts disclosed on the Statement. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the significant accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Statement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial results:

(i) are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEB (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circulars CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated 30th November, 2015 and CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 in this regard; and

(ii) give a true and fair view of the standalone net profit (including other comprehensive income) and other financial information in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India includimjJHfi^S specified under Section 133 of the Act for the year ended 31st March

The Company has prepared separate standalone results for the year ended 31st March, 2017, based on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017 prepared in accbrdance with Accounting Standards (‘AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule & of the Companied (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) on which we issued auditors report dated 30th May, 2017, and standalone financials results for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2016 prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in AS 25, Interim Financial Reporting, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have not been audited/reviewed by us. These standalone financials statements for the year ended 31th March, 2017 have been adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to IND AS, which have also been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect for this matter.

" Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: -

a. There is no Fixed Asset at year end.

(i) There is no Inventory at year end.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c)of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investment, guarantees, and security.

(iv) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(v) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us and on basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax,cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or taken any term loan during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations give^iedt^we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or empU^^ST^^^en noticed or reported during the year.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xi) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us,all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has made preferential allotment during the year under review.

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. And accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Arpit Shah & Co.

CHARTED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN: 123004W

CA. Arpit T. Shah

PARTNER

Place: Ahmedabad

Date:28/05/18