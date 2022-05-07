Dear members,

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the Companys 40th Annual Report and Companys Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025 is summarized below:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations - - Other income 97.94 97.57 Total Revenue 97.94 97.57 Less: Expenses - Employee benefits Expenses 42.66 14.27 - Depreciation and amortization 2.22 2.47 - Finance cost 6.05 5.13 - Other Expenses 67.21 39.82 Total Expenses 118.14 61.70 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (20.20) 35.87 Tax Expenses - Current Tax - 7.91 - MAT Entitlement/ Set off - - Deferred Tax (3.30) 8.12 - Income Tax of Earlier years 2.16 0.03 Net Profit after Tax carried Forward (19.06) 19.83

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

The Company has suffered loss of Rs. 19.06 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2025 against profit of Rs. 19.83 Lakhs in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

In view of losses, your Directors do not recommend any dividend and no amount is transferred to Reserves for the financial year 2024-25.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company between end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the company.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the authorised capital of the company remains unchanged

i.e Rs. 5,00,00,000 divided into 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The paid-up equity share capital increased from Rs.1,48,52,100 divided into 14,85,210 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,90,55,850 divided into 19,05,585 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. The increase is pursuant to allotment of 4,20,375 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non-promoter shareholders of the Company.

6. ISSUE OF BONUS EQUITY SHARES TO NON-PROMOTERS:

During the year under review, the Company issued 4,20,375 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non-promoter of the Company in the ratio 5 new equity shares for every 1 (one) existing equity shares held in the Company by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 42,03,750/- (Rupees Forty Two Lakhs Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) out of the free reserve and / or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company to the Non promoter Members of the Company.

The bonus shares are successfully listed on BSE Limited and are available for trading. Upon, issue of Bonus shares the company complied with the Minimum Public share requirement as per the SEBI Order dated 4th June, 2013. Post issue, the Promoter and promoter group shareholding reduced to 73.53% and Public shareholding increased to 26.47%.

7. DEPOSITS

During the year, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to the ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively have been duly followed by the Company.

9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating; and

f) they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

10. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions with Related Parties entered in Financial Year 2024 - 2025, were in ordinary course of business and at arms length basis and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, the Listing Regulations and the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions. During the year under review, there were no related party transactions that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

11. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the requirement to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and undertake CSR activities is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-25, as the Company does not meet prescribed thresholds under the Act.

12. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company is not required to comply with the Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations). However, the Company makes constant effort to identify, assess, report and monitor the risk associated with the business of the Company. The policy for risk management is updated in the website of the Company and the web link of the same is https://www.classicelectricals.co.in/

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

14. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has in place a Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider, which lays Down the process for trading in securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and to regulate, monitor and report trading by the employees of the Company either on his/her own behalf or on behalf of any other person, on the basis of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The aforementioned amended Code, as amended, is available on the website of the Company.

All Directors on the Board and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association, Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah (DIN:03500721) retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee has recommended her re-appointment.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Rajesh Hirji Shah was re-appointed as a Managing Director of the Company for a further term of five years w.e.f. 25/11/2024 to 24/11/2029.

During the year under review, Mr. Prashant Manharlal Parekh (DIN: 00298922) an Non - executive Independent Director was re-appointed for second term as an Independent Director pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and Listing Regulations for further period of five consecutive years with effect from conclusion of 39th Annual

General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year ended 31st March, 2029.

Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parekh, Non-Executive & Independent Director, whose two terms of 5 years each had expired on conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 ceases to be the Director of the Company in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board places its appreciation on records for the services rendered by him during his tenure.

Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar (DIN: 10330144), was appointed as an Non Executive, Independent Director, not be liable to retire by rotation for his first term for period of five consecutive years with effect from the 39th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 up to the conclusion of the 44th Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year ended 31st March, 2029.

Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah continues to be the Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Mr. Rajesh Hirji Shah (DIN: 00475776), Managing Director, Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Rupali Dhiman, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of your Company in accordance with the provisions of Sections 2(51), 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

Declaration by Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors have given declarations to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations 2015. In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Act, Rules made there under and Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

None of the Directors disqualifies for appointment/ reappointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Evaluation of Boards Performance:

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and other individual Directors (including Independent Directors) which include criteria for performance evaluation of Non-executive Directors and Executive Directors. The evaluation process inter alia considers attendance of Directors at Board and committee meetings, acquaintance with business, communicating inter se board members, effective participation, domain knowledge, compliance with code of conduct, vision and strategy.

Your Company has established well defined familiarization and induction program. Further, at the time of the appointment of an Independent Director, the Company issues a Letter of appointment outlining his / her role, function, duties and responsibilities.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of the Board, Committees, Individual Directors and the Chairman. The Chairman of the respective Committees shared the report on evaluation with the respective Committee members. The performance of each Committee was evaluated by the Board, based on report on evaluation received from respective Committees.

The report on performance evaluation of the Individual Directors was reviewed by the Chairman of the Board and feedback was given to Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the process for evaluation of the annual performance of the Directors / Board / Committees was carried out.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the view of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board excluding the independent directors being evaluated.

16. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Statutory Auditor

In accordance with provisions of Companies Act, 2013 the members at the 37th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022 had approved appointment of M/s. A D V & Associates (Firm Registration No - 128045W) for 5 years, till the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the company.

The Auditors of the company have not reported any instance of fraud committed against the company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report for FY 2024-25 is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules 2014, M/s D. Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries shall be appointed as Secretarial Auditor at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th June, 2025, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the period of Five consecutive years commencing from financial year 202526 and ending on financial year 2029-30 at a remuneration as may be decided by the Board from time to time.

The Secretarial Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 received from M/s D. Kothari & Associates is annexed herewith and marked as "Annexure I" to this report.

They have made above comment which includes our response to them.

1. The Company was non-compliant with regard to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement under the Regulation 38 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Compliance with requirement of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). During the year the Company has allotted 4,20,375 Equity Shares as fully paid - up Bonus Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non - promoters i.e. public Equity shareholders in the board meeting held on 7th October, 2024 to comply with the regulation 38.

Our response to the above comment is that, as mentioned above the provisions of Regulation 38 of SEBI LODR have been complied.

2. The Company is non-Compliant for dematerialization of Promoters shareholding under Regulation 31(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Our response to the above comment is that, most of the Promoter Shareholders has already dematerialized their Shares and the pending ones will be completed shortly.

3. The Company is non-compliant for Non-submission of the Annual Report within the period prescribed under the Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015

Our response to the above comment is that the same was due to oversight and it was rectified on immediate basis.

4. The Company is non-compliant for not implemented the bonus issue (i.e. commencement of trading) within a period of two months from the date of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company approving the bonus issue under the Regulation 295(1) of SEBI (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018.

Our response to the above comment is that the delay was due to compliance with the regulatory requirements that were needed to be complied to implement bonus issue.

Cost Auditor:

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 relating to Appointment of Cost Auditors is not applicable to Company.

17. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

The shares of your Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e., National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, Members are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of shares with either of the Depositories as aforesaid. As on March 31, 2025, 76.91% of the share capital stands dematerialized.

18. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Chapter IV of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the provision with regard to Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company as the paid up equity capital does not exceed 10 crores and net worth does not exceed 25 crores as on the last day of the previous financial year. Further, your Company aims and constantly strives in maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance practices.

19. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall provide Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Company is outside the purview of top one thousand listed entities. In view of this Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable.

20. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) read with the Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is required to annex Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company to the Annual Report. In compliance of the above mentioned provisions, said report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure to this report in "Annexure II".

21. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND THEIR COMMITTEES Meetings of the Board:

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year on the following dates

i.e. 30th May, 2024, 13th August, 2024, 7th October, 2024, 13th November, 2024 and 10th February, 2025.

Constitution of Committees:

(1) Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted Audit Committee which comprises of following directors namely:

Name of Member Category Stat us No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeting attend ed *Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 2 2 **Mr. Prashant Manharlal Parekh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 4 4 Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah Non - Executive & Non Independent Director Member 4 4 #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar Non-Executive & Independent Director Member 2 2

*Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh ceased to be member and Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

**Mr. PrashantManharlal Parekh was appointed as Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar was appointed as member w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Four Meetings of Audit Committee was held on 30th May, 2024, 13th August, 2024, 13th November, 2024 and 10th February, 2025.

(2) Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Company has constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board is constituted to formulate and recommend to the Board from time to time, a compensation structure for Managing Directors / Whole-time Directors and Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises following directors namely:

Name of Member Category Status No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeting attended *Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 1 1 **Mr. Prashant Manharlal Parekh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 1 1 Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah Non - Executive & NonIndependent Director Member 1 1 #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar Non-Executive & Independent Director Member NA NA

*Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh ceased to be member and Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

**Mr. PrashantManharlal Parekh was appointed as Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar was appointed as member w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

One Meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held on 13th August, 2024.

(3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted stakeholders Committee comprises of following directors namely:

Name of Member Category Status No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeting attended *Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman NA NA **Mr. Prashant Manharlal Parekh Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 1 1 Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah Non - Executive & NonIndependent Director Member 1 1 #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Non-Executive & Member 1 1 Shiraskar Independent Director

*Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh ceased to be member and Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

**Mr. PrashantManharlal Parekh was appointed as Chairman w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. #Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar was appointed as member w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

One Meeting of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 13th November, 2024.

(4) Independent Directors Meeting:

In compliance with the provisions of Secretarial Standards, Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, separate meeting of Independent Directors was held and the following agenda item were considered at the meeting:

a) Review the performance of Non - Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

b) Review performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non - Executive Directors;

c) Assess the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

One Independent Committee Meeting was held on 10th February, 2025.

22. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND OTHER EMPLOYEES:

The Company has in place appropriate policy on Directors appointment and remuneration as required under Section 178(3) of the Act, which has been uploaded on the Companys website and web link of the same is https://www.classicelectricals.co.in/

23. CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CRITERIA FOR EVALUATION :

The Company has in place appropriate policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of an Independent Director, which has been uploaded on the Companys website and web link of the same https://www.classicelectricals.co.in/.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and oversees through the Audit Committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of Employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of Companys employees and the Company. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available on Companys website https://www.classicelectricals.co.in/.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED:

The full details of loans given and guarantees given have been provided in the notes to the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2025. There are no Investments made by the Company as at March 31, 2025. The Company has not provided any security during the year.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The Statement on conservation of Energy, technology absorption foreign exchange earnings and out go is given in the "Annexure III" to this report.

27. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 prepared in compliance with Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and related Rules in prescribed Form No. MGT 7 is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the web link: www.classicelectricals.co.in

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The total number of permanent employees as on March 31, 2025 was 3. The Company has not employed any individual whose remuneration falls within the purview of the limits prescribed under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are in "Annexure IV".

The Company does not have any employee whose particulars are required to be disclosed in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, hence furnishing of the same does not arise.

29. MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND PE RATIO:

Market Capitalization as on March 31, 2024 Rs. 230.20 Lakhs Market Capitalization as on March 31, 2025 Rs. 295.37 Lakhs PE ratio as on March 31, 2024 14.90 PE ratio as on March 31, 2025 (15.50)

The shares of the Company are not ordinarily traded on BSE.

Note on Market Capitalisation and P/E Ratio (as per SEBI Disclosure Requirements):

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the Company is required to disclose certain financial ratios and market-based indicators. However, the equity shares of the Company are not actively traded on the stock exchange. Consequently, the market capitalisation and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio derived from such limited trading data may not be reliable indicators of the Companys valuation.

Further, due to the absence of active trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has not adjusted the indicative market price of the shares to reflect the recent bonus issue. This has resulted in an overstated and potentially misleading market capitalisation. Stakeholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution.

30. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

31. REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/ or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

32. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE COMPANY:

The Company values the dignity of individuals and strives to provide a safe and respectable work environment to all its employees. The Company is committed to providing an environment, which is free of discrimination, intimidation and abuse. All employees are covered under this policy.

In terms of Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, we report that, during 2024-25, no case has been reported under the said act.

33. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as the provisions were not applicable to the company or there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: -

- Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

- The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by the employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

- The Company does not have any subsidiaries, hence, the question of receiving remuneration or commission by the Managing Directors or Whole Time Directors of the Company from subsidiary does not arise.

- The details of the top ten employees and employees who were drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 read with Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

- The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable and not required by the Company.

- No application has been made and no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

- There were no instance of one-time settlement with banks or financial institutions and hence the differences in valuation as enumerated under Rule 8(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, do not arise.

34. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express the sincere appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from banks, government authorities and members during the year under review. The Board of Directors also wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers