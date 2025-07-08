iifl-logo
Classic Electricals Ltd Share Price Live

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.5
  • Day's High15.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.58
  • Day's Low15.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Classic Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

15.5

Prev. Close

2.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15.5

Day's Low

15.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Classic Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2025

arrow

Classic Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Classic Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Classic Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.91

1.49

1.49

1.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.74

10.35

10.15

9.71

Net Worth

11.65

11.84

11.64

11.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.06

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.03

0.18

0.11

0.59

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.45

0

-0.01

-0.04

Working capital

3.82

-0.22

0.76

0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

23.22

29.08

23.63

-14.73

EBIT growth

1,728.61

77.51

-79.09

678.85

Net profit growth

1,916.96

70.64

-81.27

644.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Classic Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Classic Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Hirji Shah

Independent Director

PRASHANT MANHARLAL PAREKH

Executive Director & CFO

Sunil Hirji Shah

Non Executive Director

Julie Mehul Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupali Dhiman

Independent Director

Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar

Registered Office

1301 13th Flr Peninsula Busine,

Tower-B SB Marg Lower Parel(W),

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: -

Website: http://www.classicelectricals.co.in

Email: info.roc7412@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Merchant Chamber,

3rd Floor 41, New Marine Lines,

Mumbai - 400020

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Classic Electricals Ltd was established and registered in 1985 with its main office located in Mumbai, The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturers, moulders, producers, assemblers, proc...
Read More

Reports by Classic Electricals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Classic Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Classic Electricals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Electricals Ltd is ₹13.81 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Classic Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Classic Electricals Ltd is 0 and 0.12 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Classic Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Electricals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Classic Electricals Ltd?

Classic Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.29%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Classic Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Classic Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

