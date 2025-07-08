Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹15.5
Prev. Close₹2.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15.5
Day's Low₹15.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.91
1.49
1.49
1.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.74
10.35
10.15
9.71
Net Worth
11.65
11.84
11.64
11.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.03
0.18
0.11
0.59
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.45
0
-0.01
-0.04
Working capital
3.82
-0.22
0.76
0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
23.22
29.08
23.63
-14.73
EBIT growth
1,728.61
77.51
-79.09
678.85
Net profit growth
1,916.96
70.64
-81.27
644.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Hirji Shah
Independent Director
PRASHANT MANHARLAL PAREKH
Executive Director & CFO
Sunil Hirji Shah
Non Executive Director
Julie Mehul Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupali Dhiman
Independent Director
Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar
1301 13th Flr Peninsula Busine,
Tower-B SB Marg Lower Parel(W),
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: -
Website: http://www.classicelectricals.co.in
Email: info.roc7412@gmail.com
Merchant Chamber,
3rd Floor 41, New Marine Lines,
Mumbai - 400020
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Classic Electricals Ltd was established and registered in 1985 with its main office located in Mumbai, The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturers, moulders, producers, assemblers, proc...
Reports by Classic Electricals Ltd
