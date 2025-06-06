iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Classic Electricals Ltd AGM

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

Classic Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jun 202520 May 2025
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th June, 2025. The Register of Members will remain close from Tuesday, 24th June, 2025 to Monday, 30th June ,2025 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06.06.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please find enclosure proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.06.2025) Please find enclosed Scrutinizers report received by Ms. Dhanraj Kothari of M/s. D. Kothari & Associates. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2025)
AGM24 Sep 202416 Aug 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 We had already submitted Annual Report for FY 2023-24 under Regulation Reg. 34 (1) on August 28, 2024 vide Acknowledgement No. 7810315. Re-submitting the same under correct head. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) voting result and scrutinizer report Proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)

Classic Electric: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.