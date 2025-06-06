The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th June, 2025. The Register of Members will remain close from Tuesday, 24th June, 2025 to Monday, 30th June ,2025 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06.06.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please find enclosure proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.06.2025) Please find enclosed Scrutinizers report received by Ms. Dhanraj Kothari of M/s. D. Kothari & Associates. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2025)