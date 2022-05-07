Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.34
-0.26
-0.22
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.46
-0.37
-0.29
-0.23
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
0
Other income
4.56
0.65
0.47
0.89
Profit before tax
4.03
0.18
0.11
0.59
Taxes
-0.45
0
-0.01
-0.04
Tax rate
-11.14
-4.68
-8.75
-6.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.58
0.17
0.1
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.58
0.17
0.1
0.55
yoy growth (%)
1,916.96
70.64
-81.27
644.05
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.