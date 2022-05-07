iifl-logo
Classic Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.34

-0.26

-0.22

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.46

-0.37

-0.29

-0.23

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

0

Other income

4.56

0.65

0.47

0.89

Profit before tax

4.03

0.18

0.11

0.59

Taxes

-0.45

0

-0.01

-0.04

Tax rate

-11.14

-4.68

-8.75

-6.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.58

0.17

0.1

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.58

0.17

0.1

0.55

yoy growth (%)

1,916.96

70.64

-81.27

644.05

NPM

0

0

0

0

