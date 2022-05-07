iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Classic Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Electricals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.91

1.49

1.49

1.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.74

10.35

10.15

9.71

Net Worth

11.65

11.84

11.64

11.2

Minority Interest

Debt

1.04

0.54

0.54

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.69

12.38

12.18

11.73

Fixed Assets

0.32

0.34

0.37

0.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.06

0.14

0.13

Networking Capital

12.26

11.94

11.64

11.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.31

11.98

11.65

11.21

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.04

0

Total Assets

12.69

12.38

12.19

11.72

Classic Electric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Electricals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.