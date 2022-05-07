Classic Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.91
1.49
1.49
1.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.74
10.35
10.15
9.71
Net Worth
11.65
11.84
11.64
11.2
Minority Interest
Debt
1.04
0.54
0.54
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.69
12.38
12.18
11.73
Fixed Assets
0.32
0.34
0.37
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.06
0.14
0.13
Networking Capital
12.26
11.94
11.64
11.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.31
11.98
11.65
11.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.04
0
Total Assets
12.69
12.38
12.19
11.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.