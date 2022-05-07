Classic Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.03
0.18
0.11
0.59
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.45
0
-0.01
-0.04
Working capital
3.82
-0.22
0.76
0.62
Other operating items
Operating
7.36
-0.09
0.81
1.11
Capital expenditure
-1.23
-0.04
0
-0.04
Free cash flow
6.13
-0.13
0.81
1.07
Equity raised
12.02
11.66
11.45
10.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.17
1.66
1.18
0.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.32
13.18
13.45
11.55
