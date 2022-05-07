iifl-logo
Classic Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022

Classic Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.03

0.18

0.11

0.59

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.45

0

-0.01

-0.04

Working capital

3.82

-0.22

0.76

0.62

Other operating items

Operating

7.36

-0.09

0.81

1.11

Capital expenditure

-1.23

-0.04

0

-0.04

Free cash flow

6.13

-0.13

0.81

1.07

Equity raised

12.02

11.66

11.45

10.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.17

1.66

1.18

0.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.32

13.18

13.45

11.55

