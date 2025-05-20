CLASSIC ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are arranging to publish the results in newspapers. along with Limited Review Report on the said results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & Others Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are arranging to publish the results in newspapers. along with Limited Review Report on the said results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & Others (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Approved the Bonus pursuant to the provisions of Section 63 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the ICDR Regulations), the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing RegulationsT) (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and other applicable regulations, rules and guidelines issued by SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time, the enabling provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company and subject to such approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions as may be necessary from appropriate authorities and subject to such terms and modifications, if any, as may be specified while according such approvals and subject to approval of the members of the company, and to capitalize a sum not exceeding Rs 42,03,750/- (Rupees Forty Two Lakhs Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) from and out of the free reserve, and/or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company, as may be considered appropriate for the purpose of issue of 4,20,375 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, credited as fully paid as Bonus Shares to eligible non Promoters members of the Company holding equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members and in the beneficial records of the depositories as on the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting, in the proportion of 5 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/ (Rupees Ten) each held by them in order to achieve the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements of 25% and to comply with the SEBI Order in this behalf, to issue Bonus Shares to Non-promoter shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Re-submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)