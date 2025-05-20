|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2025
|2 May 2025
|Classic Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials Results for quarter and year ended 31st march 2025. Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|CLASSIC ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2025 has been revised to 10/02/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2025 has been revised to 10/02/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CLASSIC ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the meeting held on 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|CLASSIC ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of Equity Shares by way of bonus to public shareholders in the ration of 5 (Five) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity shares held in the Company. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 7th October, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations and Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company at 39th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited vide letter no. LOD/Bonus/BNIP/VK/1013/2024-25 dated 27th September, 2024, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 7th October, 2024 has inter-alia considered and allotted 4,20,375 Equity Shares as fully paid - up Bonus Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non - promoters i.e. public Equity shareholders in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. 5 (Five) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held in the Company to those shareholders whose names appear in Register of Members on 4th October, 2024, being the record date fixed for the said purpose. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Bonus Shares, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,48,52,100/- divided into 14,85,210 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,90,55,850/- divided into 19,05,585 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Bonus Equity Shares as allotted above shall rank pari-passu and carry the same rights with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. Allotment of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|CLASSIC ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are arranging to publish the results in newspapers. along with Limited Review Report on the said results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & Others Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are arranging to publish the results in newspapers. along with Limited Review Report on the said results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & Others (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Approved the Bonus pursuant to the provisions of Section 63 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the ICDR Regulations), the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing RegulationsT) (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and other applicable regulations, rules and guidelines issued by SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time, the enabling provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company and subject to such approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions as may be necessary from appropriate authorities and subject to such terms and modifications, if any, as may be specified while according such approvals and subject to approval of the members of the company, and to capitalize a sum not exceeding Rs 42,03,750/- (Rupees Forty Two Lakhs Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) from and out of the free reserve, and/or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company, as may be considered appropriate for the purpose of issue of 4,20,375 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, credited as fully paid as Bonus Shares to eligible non Promoters members of the Company holding equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members and in the beneficial records of the depositories as on the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting, in the proportion of 5 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/ (Rupees Ten) each held by them in order to achieve the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements of 25% and to comply with the SEBI Order in this behalf, to issue Bonus Shares to Non-promoter shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Re-submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)
