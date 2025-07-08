iifl-logo
Classic Electricals Ltd Company Summary

Classic Electricals Ltd was established and registered in 1985 with its main office located in Mumbai, The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturers, moulders, producers, assemblers, processors, buyers, sellers, importers, exporters and dealers in switch plates, switch boxes, made from polystyrene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, ABS nylon and plastic materials and also in all kinds of electrical goods, accessories, electrical wiring accessories, instruments, appliances and apparatus, of every kind and description including switches, sockets, plugs lighting, fittings, fixtures, chokes, starters, conductors jacks and adaptors, bells, buzzers, fuse, switch-gears, switch-boards, motors, heaters, capacitors, motor starters, of all kinds and description including components, parts, material and accessories thereof.The company is the leading supplier and service provider of South Gujarat region in the field of Electrical Power Distribution & Transmission located at Surat. It serves customers with all kind of complete solution for electrical work from LT to HT with products includes Transformer, LBS (Load Break Switch), GOAB (Gang Operated Air Break), Electrical Panels, VCB (vacuum circuit breaker), DG Set, Servo Stabilizer, etc.

