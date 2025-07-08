Classic Electricals Ltd was established and registered in 1985 with its main office located in Mumbai, The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturers, moulders, producers, assemblers, processors, buyers, sellers, importers, exporters and dealers in switch plates, switch boxes, made from polystyrene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, ABS nylon and plastic materials and also in all kinds of electrical goods, accessories, electrical wiring accessories, instruments, appliances and apparatus, of every kind and description including switches, sockets, plugs lighting, fittings, fixtures, chokes, starters, conductors jacks and adaptors, bells, buzzers, fuse, switch-gears, switch-boards, motors, heaters, capacitors, motor starters, of all kinds and description including components, parts, material and accessories thereof.The company is the leading supplier and service provider of South Gujarat region in the field of Electrical Power Distribution & Transmission located at Surat. It serves customers with all kind of complete solution for electrical work from LT to HT with products includes Transformer, LBS (Load Break Switch), GOAB (Gang Operated Air Break), Electrical Panels, VCB (vacuum circuit breaker), DG Set, Servo Stabilizer, etc.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.