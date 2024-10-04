iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Classic Electricals Ltd Bonus

15.5
(500.78%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:44 PM

Classic Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus25 Sep 20244 Oct 20244 Oct 20245:1
5:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Classic Electricals Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares to the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Classic Electricals Ltd. (512213) RECORD DATE 04.10.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing equity share of Rs.10/- each held. (to the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company) Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No 04/10/2024 DR- 729/2024-2025 Trading Member are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.10.2024)

Classic Electric: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.