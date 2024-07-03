CMM Infraprojects Ltd Summary

CMM Infraprojects Limited was originally set up as a Partnership Firm in 1979 in the name and style of M/s C.M. Mundra & Co. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name of CMM Infraprojects Limited on March 27, 2006. Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh dated October 13, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction of government infrastructure projects and development of various public civil constructions/infrastructural projects in Building and Road Sector. The Company is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company with experience in end-to-end design and construction of various projects. The Company has executed multiple projects with the Government(s) / PSUs / Corporates & various other organizations across different sectors and verticals across the country.The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering state of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It entered into projects for diverse range ofconstructions including Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Civil structures.In 2012, the Company completed state of art computer centre in Odisha as OCAC Tower for Govt of Odisha. In 2015, it entered into EPC Projects in Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, the Company completed the construction of MAYO Hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In October 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 45,45,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 18.18 Crore.