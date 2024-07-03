SectorConstruction
Open₹2.8
Prev. Close₹2.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹2.9
Day's Low₹2.8
52 Week's High₹5
52 Week's Low₹1.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.55
P/E20
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.67
15.67
15.67
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.67
41.16
40.95
39.85
Net Worth
57.34
56.83
56.62
55.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.93
70.32
233.28
201.9
yoy growth (%)
-26.15
-69.85
15.54
13.03
Raw materials
-43.76
-59.5
-202.37
-178.66
As % of sales
84.27
84.6
86.74
88.49
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.89
-2.94
-2.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.55
0.9
13.74
8.06
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.28
-2.7
-2.36
Tax paid
-1.34
0.19
-4.73
-2.1
Working capital
1.56
7.05
20.4
-1.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.15
-69.85
15.54
13.03
Op profit growth
-21.33
-61.88
100.91
36.34
EBIT growth
10.72
-61.97
67.68
75.51
Net profit growth
-81.73
-87.74
53.22
154.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishan Mundra
Whole-time Director
Laxmidevi Mundra
Whole-time Director
Samta Mundra
Independent Director
Pranjal Dubey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maya Vishwakarma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CMM Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
CMM Infraprojects Limited was originally set up as a Partnership Firm in 1979 in the name and style of M/s C.M. Mundra & Co. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name of CMM Infraprojects Limited on March 27, 2006. Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh dated October 13, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction of government infrastructure projects and development of various public civil constructions/infrastructural projects in Building and Road Sector. The Company is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company with experience in end-to-end design and construction of various projects. The Company has executed multiple projects with the Government(s) / PSUs / Corporates & various other organizations across different sectors and verticals across the country.The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering state of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It entered into projects for diverse range ofconstructions including Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Civil structures.In 2012, the Company completed state of art computer centre in Odisha as OCAC Tower for Govt of Odisha. In 2015, it entered into EPC Projects in Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, the Company completed the construction of MAYO
Read More
The CMM Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is ₹4.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is 20 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMM Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1.6 and ₹5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CMM Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.70%, 3 Years at -40.95%, 1 Year at -44.00%, 6 Month at 30.23%, 3 Month at 5.66% and 1 Month at 7.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.