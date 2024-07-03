iifl-logo-icon 1
CMM Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

2.9
(3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:37:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.8
  • Day's High2.9
  • 52 Wk High5
  • Prev. Close2.8
  • Day's Low2.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E20
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CMM Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

2.8

Prev. Close

2.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.78

Day's High

2.9

Day's Low

2.8

52 Week's High

5

52 Week's Low

1.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.55

P/E

20

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

CMM Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

CMM Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CMM Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.48%

Non-Promoter- 82.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 82.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CMM Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

15.67

15.67

15.67

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.67

41.16

40.95

39.85

Net Worth

57.34

56.83

56.62

55.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.93

70.32

233.28

201.9

yoy growth (%)

-26.15

-69.85

15.54

13.03

Raw materials

-43.76

-59.5

-202.37

-178.66

As % of sales

84.27

84.6

86.74

88.49

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.89

-2.94

-2.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.55

0.9

13.74

8.06

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.28

-2.7

-2.36

Tax paid

-1.34

0.19

-4.73

-2.1

Working capital

1.56

7.05

20.4

-1.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.15

-69.85

15.54

13.03

Op profit growth

-21.33

-61.88

100.91

36.34

EBIT growth

10.72

-61.97

67.68

75.51

Net profit growth

-81.73

-87.74

53.22

154.73

No Record Found

CMM Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CMM Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishan Mundra

Whole-time Director

Laxmidevi Mundra

Whole-time Director

Samta Mundra

Independent Director

Pranjal Dubey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maya Vishwakarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CMM Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

CMM Infraprojects Limited was originally set up as a Partnership Firm in 1979 in the name and style of M/s C.M. Mundra & Co. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name of CMM Infraprojects Limited on March 27, 2006. Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh dated October 13, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction of government infrastructure projects and development of various public civil constructions/infrastructural projects in Building and Road Sector. The Company is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company with experience in end-to-end design and construction of various projects. The Company has executed multiple projects with the Government(s) / PSUs / Corporates & various other organizations across different sectors and verticals across the country.The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering state of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It entered into projects for diverse range ofconstructions including Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Civil structures.In 2012, the Company completed state of art computer centre in Odisha as OCAC Tower for Govt of Odisha. In 2015, it entered into EPC Projects in Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, the Company completed the construction of MAYO
Company FAQs

What is the CMM Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The CMM Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is ₹4.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is 20 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMM Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1.6 and ₹5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CMM Infraprojects Ltd?

CMM Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.70%, 3 Years at -40.95%, 1 Year at -44.00%, 6 Month at 30.23%, 3 Month at 5.66% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CMM Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CMM Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 82.52 %

