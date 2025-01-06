CMM Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.55
0.9
13.74
8.06
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.28
-2.7
-2.36
Tax paid
-1.34
0.19
-4.73
-2.1
Working capital
1.56
7.05
20.4
-1.64
Other operating items
Operating
-0.35
5.87
26.7
1.96
Capital expenditure
-0.82
-4.63
0.52
7.3
Free cash flow
-1.17
1.24
27.23
9.26
Equity raised
81.9
78.9
67.7
37.44
Investing
-0.03
0
-0.73
0.03
Financing
-6.84
4.98
20.93
4.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
73.85
85.13
115.13
51.22
