CMM Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.9
(3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

CMM Infraproj FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.55

0.9

13.74

8.06

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.28

-2.7

-2.36

Tax paid

-1.34

0.19

-4.73

-2.1

Working capital

1.56

7.05

20.4

-1.64

Other operating items

Operating

-0.35

5.87

26.7

1.96

Capital expenditure

-0.82

-4.63

0.52

7.3

Free cash flow

-1.17

1.24

27.23

9.26

Equity raised

81.9

78.9

67.7

37.44

Investing

-0.03

0

-0.73

0.03

Financing

-6.84

4.98

20.93

4.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

73.85

85.13

115.13

51.22

