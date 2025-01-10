CMM Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.67
15.67
15.67
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.67
41.16
40.95
39.85
Net Worth
57.34
56.83
56.62
55.52
Minority Interest
Debt
41.03
46.69
45.9
54.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.44
1.02
1.48
Total Liabilities
98.81
103.96
103.54
111.47
Fixed Assets
10.88
12.87
15.16
19.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0
0.68
0.46
Networking Capital
78.19
85.34
81.98
86.36
Inventories
44.29
49.57
42.16
43.99
Inventory Days
348.38
218.8
Sundry Debtors
38.2
40.86
46.24
43.79
Debtor Days
287.16
239.98
Other Current Assets
27.03
22.77
22.2
33.58
Sundry Creditors
-15.07
-12.38
-8.54
-13.14
Creditor Days
87
44.32
Other Current Liabilities
-16.26
-15.48
-20.08
-21.86
Cash
9.62
5.73
5.69
5.41
Total Assets
98.81
103.95
103.55
111.47
