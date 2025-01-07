iifl-logo-icon 1
CMM Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.93

70.32

233.28

201.9

yoy growth (%)

-26.15

-69.85

15.54

13.03

Raw materials

-43.76

-59.5

-202.37

-178.66

As % of sales

84.27

84.6

86.74

88.49

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.89

-2.94

-2.48

As % of sales

1.14

1.27

1.26

1.22

Other costs

-1.17

-1.79

-6.62

-10.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.25

2.54

2.83

5.01

Operating profit

6.39

8.13

21.34

10.62

OPM

12.32

11.56

9.14

5.26

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.28

-2.7

-2.36

Interest expense

-6.43

-6.3

-5.21

-3.24

Other income

3.7

1.36

0.32

3.04

Profit before tax

1.55

0.9

13.74

8.06

Taxes

-1.34

0.19

-4.73

-2.1

Tax rate

-86.99

21.72

-34.45

-26.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

1.1

9

5.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.08

Net profit

0.2

1.1

9

5.87

yoy growth (%)

-81.73

-87.74

53.22

154.73

NPM

0.38

1.56

3.86

2.91

