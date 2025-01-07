Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.93
70.32
233.28
201.9
yoy growth (%)
-26.15
-69.85
15.54
13.03
Raw materials
-43.76
-59.5
-202.37
-178.66
As % of sales
84.27
84.6
86.74
88.49
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.89
-2.94
-2.48
As % of sales
1.14
1.27
1.26
1.22
Other costs
-1.17
-1.79
-6.62
-10.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.25
2.54
2.83
5.01
Operating profit
6.39
8.13
21.34
10.62
OPM
12.32
11.56
9.14
5.26
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.28
-2.7
-2.36
Interest expense
-6.43
-6.3
-5.21
-3.24
Other income
3.7
1.36
0.32
3.04
Profit before tax
1.55
0.9
13.74
8.06
Taxes
-1.34
0.19
-4.73
-2.1
Tax rate
-86.99
21.72
-34.45
-26.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
1.1
9
5.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.08
Net profit
0.2
1.1
9
5.87
yoy growth (%)
-81.73
-87.74
53.22
154.73
NPM
0.38
1.56
3.86
2.91
