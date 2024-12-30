Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 28, 2024. CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters CMMIPL : 28-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 20/12/2024) CMM INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Dec-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

Consider and take on record the Audited Cost Audit Report for Financial Year 2019-20 and 2020-21 CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024