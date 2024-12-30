|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 28, 2024. CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|14 Dec 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters CMMIPL : 28-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 20/12/2024) CMM INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Dec-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Consider and take on record the Audited Cost Audit Report for Financial Year 2019-20 and 2020-21 CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To take note of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 ,To consider the appointment of Company Secretary, To consider the appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Any other item(s) with the permission of the chair. CMM Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
