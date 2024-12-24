To,

The Members,

COMMAND POLYMERS LIMITED

(Formerly known as "Command Polymers Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of COMMAND POLYMERS LIMITED (Formerly known as "Command Polymers Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not implemented accounting software having Audit Trail (edit log) facility while maintaining its books of accounts.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matters No. Auditors Response 1. The Company continues to invest in significant capital projects with capital expenditure during the current year. The significant level, of capital expenditure requires consideration of the determination of the timing of when the asset is ready for its intended use by the management and the nature of costs incurred to ensure that capitalization of property, plant and equipment meets the specific recognition criteria. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: Further, capitalization of property, plant and equipment including CWIP has a material impact, and also involves greater amount of subjectivity and estimation uncertainty as a result of the long-term nature and complexity of the specific capital projects and hence identified as Key Audit Matter. - Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies with respect to ‘Property plant and equipment in compliance with applicable Accounting Standard. - Understood and verified the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the timing and amounts capitalized. - Performed substantive procedures to verify the validity of amounts capitalized and evaluating whether assets capitalized meet the recognition criteria set out in AS-10. - Verified on sample basis the costs capitalized during the year focusing on items significant due to their amount or nature, to check whether such costs had been appropriately capitalized under the correct asset category. - Verified the timing of the capitalization in terms of criteria met by the Company for the intended use of the Property, Plant and Equipment. - Verifies that capitalization of assets ceased when the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the Company. 2. Secured Borrowings from Bank and Financial Institution: Our Audit procedures in respect of this and included: - The amount borrowed is utilized for the purpose it is taken. - Stock statements before the borrowers. - Assess the appropriateness of the recognition of long-term borrowing with correct treatment of finance cost. - The amount is utilized for the purpose it is sanctioned and borrowed. - Verification of stock statements for borrowing against current assets and whether it is in line with books.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and the auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statement, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and, (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies [Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting u/s 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

i. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has no pending litigations on its financial position, in its financial statements. Refer Note No. 31 to the Notes to financial statements.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. the Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund;

iv. a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested [either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As explained to us:

a) No final dividend is proposed in the previous year by the Company;

b) no interim dividend has been proposed by the Company during the year;

c) the Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any dividend for the financial year under audit.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (edit log) facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

ANNEXURE- A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of COMMAND POLYMERS LIMITED (Formerly known as "Command Polymers Private Limited) for the year ended on 315t March 2024.

(i) (a) (A) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property plant and equipment;

(B) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, physical verification of Property Plant and equipment has been conducted at regular interval in a year by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the course of verification;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of all immovable properties (Other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in the favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of sub- clause (i)(d) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of sub-clause (i)(e) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company;

:ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies were noticed during the course of such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital loan in excess of Rupees Five crores on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of sub-clause (ii)(b) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the companies have granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year: -

(a) A. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of sub- clause (iii) (a) (A) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year. The details are given as follows:

To Whom Aggregate amount during the year Balance Outstanding at the year end A) To subsidiaries, JV and Associates Nil Nil B) Parties other than subsidiaries, JV and Associates Rs. 5816.69 thousand Rs. 5279.46 thousand

(b) According to information and explanation provided to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, prejudicial to the extent that no interest has been charged by the Company;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, loans given by the company are repayable on demand and there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Hence, we are unable to make any comment on regularity of repayment;

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and considering the nature of loan given by the company there is no loan overdue amount for more than ninety days;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party;

(f) The Company has not granted any loans as specified under clause 3(iii)(f), hence, clause 3(tii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 d Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security so provided;

v. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the provisions of section 73 to 76, hence, reporting under clause 3<v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not liable to maintain cost records as prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

vii. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income-tax and any other applicable statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no outstanding statutory dues on the part of Company which is not deposited on account of dispute with the appropriate authorities;

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year;

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the company has applied term loans for the same purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (ix)(e) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (ix)(f) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has raised money by way of initial public offer during the previous financial year and the same has been utilised for the purpose it was raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, provisions of sub- clause (x)(b) of para 3 of the order are not applicable;

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the Information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our information and explanation of the records of the company is not a Nidhi Company hence the requirement sub clause (xii) of the para 3 of the order are not applicable;

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not brought in place an adequate internal audit system as per the provisions of Section 138 of the Act, which commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

(b) As the company does not have any internal auditor during the period covered, no report of the internal auditors was provided to us;

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company;

xvi. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (xvi) (c) of para 3 of the order are not applicable;

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, provisions of sub clause (xvi) (d) of para 3 of the order are not applicable;

xvii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses during the year but not in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of sub- cLause (xviii) of para 3 of the order are not applicable;

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) specified in section 135 read with schedule VII of Companies Act are not applicable upon the company;

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (xxi) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO AUDITORS* REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31st March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of COMMAND POLYMERS LIMITED (Formerly known as "Command Polymers Private Limited) ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The respective management of the company, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained for the company to which we are independent auditors is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: -

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipt and expenditures of the Company are being only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and could not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may became inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company, have, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on "the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note except that, the Company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (edit log) facility.