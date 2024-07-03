Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹43.99
Prev. Close₹46.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.51
Day's High₹43.99
Day's Low₹43.99
52 Week's High₹46.3
52 Week's Low₹21.65
Book Value₹16.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.38
9.38
6.84
6.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.73
7.74
2.86
2.48
Net Worth
15.11
17.12
9.7
9.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Chief Financial Officer
Vishnu Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Purshotam Agrawal
Executive Director
Guddi Gupta
Independent Director
Shikha Singhal
Independent Director
Rashi Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Command Polymers Ltd
Summary
Command Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as Command Polymers Limited on October 12, 1998 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of the Company was changed to Command Polymers Limited on March 05, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company was promoted by Zafar Family. The Company has a Manufacturing unit at Parganas, West Bengal and is engaged in Marketing and Manufacturing Polymer based products primarily Polythene LF Tube, Tarpoulin sheets, Polyester Fabrics and other polymers. Their products have a wide variety of applications in several industries such as Industrial packaging industries, Food industry etc. Polyethylene LF Tube is essentially a plastic film that is formed from blown-film extrusion process to produce a continuous tube of film. It is used for a wide range of applications including packaging, manufacturing of plastic products, covering machinery and protecting surfaces in indoor painting etc. It is versatile in nature and can be cut and sealed at any length to suit different needs.Tarpaulin or tarp is a large sheet of solid, flexible, waterproof or waterproof material used in many ways to protect people and things from wind, rain and sun. They are used during construction or after disasters to protect built or damaged buildings to prevent contamination during painting. Polyest
The Command Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Command Polymers Ltd is ₹41.25 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Command Polymers Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Command Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Command Polymers Ltd is ₹21.65 and ₹46.3 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Command Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 60.84%, 6 Month at 73.19%, 3 Month at 44.23% and 1 Month at 49.12%.
