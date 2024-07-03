iifl-logo-icon 1
Command Polymers Ltd Share Price

43.99
(-4.99%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.99
  • Day's High43.99
  • 52 Wk High46.3
  • Prev. Close46.3
  • Day's Low43.99
  • 52 Wk Low 21.65
  • Turnover (lac)3.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Command Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

43.99

Prev. Close

46.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3.51

Day's High

43.99

Day's Low

43.99

52 Week's High

46.3

52 Week's Low

21.65

Book Value

16.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Command Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Command Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Command Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.39%

Non-Promoter- 61.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Command Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.38

9.38

6.84

6.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.73

7.74

2.86

2.48

Net Worth

15.11

17.12

9.7

9.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Command Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Command Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Chief Financial Officer

Vishnu Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Purshotam Agrawal

Executive Director

Guddi Gupta

Independent Director

Shikha Singhal

Independent Director

Rashi Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Command Polymers Ltd

Summary

Command Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as Command Polymers Limited on October 12, 1998 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of the Company was changed to Command Polymers Limited on March 05, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company was promoted by Zafar Family. The Company has a Manufacturing unit at Parganas, West Bengal and is engaged in Marketing and Manufacturing Polymer based products primarily Polythene LF Tube, Tarpoulin sheets, Polyester Fabrics and other polymers. Their products have a wide variety of applications in several industries such as Industrial packaging industries, Food industry etc. Polyethylene LF Tube is essentially a plastic film that is formed from blown-film extrusion process to produce a continuous tube of film. It is used for a wide range of applications including packaging, manufacturing of plastic products, covering machinery and protecting surfaces in indoor painting etc. It is versatile in nature and can be cut and sealed at any length to suit different needs.Tarpaulin or tarp is a large sheet of solid, flexible, waterproof or waterproof material used in many ways to protect people and things from wind, rain and sun. They are used during construction or after disasters to protect built or damaged buildings to prevent contamination during painting. Polyest
Company FAQs

What is the Command Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Command Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Command Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Command Polymers Ltd is ₹41.25 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Command Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Command Polymers Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Command Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Command Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Command Polymers Ltd is ₹21.65 and ₹46.3 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Command Polymers Ltd?

Command Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 60.84%, 6 Month at 73.19%, 3 Month at 44.23% and 1 Month at 49.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Command Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Command Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.61 %

