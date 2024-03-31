Command Polymers Ltd Management Discussions

Command Polymers Limited is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Plastic goods. The Company has its registered office at Bhangar.

The information required in compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forming a part of the Directors Report for the Year ended 31 March, 2024.

OVERVIEW OF THE ECONOMY

Indian Plastic industry, especially packaging industry is going through a tough phase. Plastic is an eco-friendly product, which is safe guarding the ecological balance of the globe. In our opinion, Plastic is a greatest and major achievement of Human. Right from packaging to Aeronautics, it is used each and everywhere. It is very difficult to imagine a Plastic free world.

The quantum of paper required for packaging needs of the globe is enormous and the world greenery will completely vanish in no time. Similarly, the requirement of Furniture industry and other industries, where Plastics has replaced precious conventional products. Plastic is revolutionary product, which is giving a major economic thrust to the Global economy. However Negative Publicity and Negative marketing have become major threats to this versatile and ecofriendly product.

The increasing consumption of plastic products because of its applications in several end users and the rapid industrialization is increasing the demand for polymers market in India. Also, the expanding sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals and others is one of the factor that is propelling the market. The petrochemical and chemical industry plays a very significant role for the development of economy in a country.

Polymers market is segmented by type, class, source and applications. In terms of number of application and its products polyethylene is dominating the Indian market and followed by that polyvinyl chloride and polypropylene.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

a. OPPORTUNITIES

The Indian plastic industry clearly has the potential to continue its fast growth. However, over the next few years, competition in the industry is expected to increase considerably, as a result of global trends, which will become applicable to the liberalizing economy of country. To survive the competition, both polymer manufacturers and processors will need to adopt radically new methods and approaches to reduce costs, improve market and customer service and management of performance.

The plastic industry caters to the almost every aspect of daily life such as clothing, housing, construction, furniture, automobiles, household items, agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, packaging, medical appliances, electronics and electrical items. Increased penetration in all areas is helping the industry grow.

b. THREATS

As the polymer industry faces many challenges in terms of environmental myths, lack of advanced technology, limited infrastructure, and high volatility in feedstock prices, thus becomes more competitive, polymer manufacturers face increasing pressures for production cost reductions and more stringent "polymer quality" requirements. To overcome these challenges, significant efforts will have to be made by all the stakeholders to realize the real potential of this industry.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

As per Accounting Standard AS- 17, the business of the Company falls under only one segment of business; hence segment report is not applied.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

While the demand for the polymers continues to be strong however the polymers are petrochemical products. The fluctuation in crude prices may increase the cost of polymer production. Global trade balance and inventories will have impact on polymer prices. At present the risk and concerns, being felt and forecasted are, stiff competition in the market, consolidation of manufacturers, who have branded products and fluctuations in prices as well as availability of the raw material. Innovation, rationalization of costs and effective downstream industry management will offer a competitive advantage to polymer manufacturers across the globe.

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK:

Polymers market is segmented by type, class, source and applications. In terms of number of application and its products polyethylene is dominating the Indian market and followed by that polyvinyl chloride and polypropylene.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review the Company has achieved a turnover of 1100.66 lacs as against 2319.93 lacs in the previous year. During the year the Company has a net loss of 202.20 lakhs as against 42.12 lakhs in the previous year.

The Earning per share (EPS) of the Company as on 31.03.2024 was -2.16 as against 0.62 in the previous year.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Commensurate with the size and nature of operations, the Company has adequate systems of internal control and procedures covering all financial and operating functions. It believes that a good internal control framework is one of the most indispensable factors of Corporate Governance. The audit committee supervises all aspects of internal functioning and advises corrective action as and when required.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Industrial Relations continued to be harmonious and cordial throughout the year. The Company always valued its Human Resources and believes in unlimited potential of each employee. The Company has 10 numbers of Employees as on 31st March 2024.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements made in this report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results might differ.