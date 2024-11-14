iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Command Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

43.99
(-4.99%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Command Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take note of the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Company Secretary of the Company. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on records. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take the same on your records. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May 2024 Kindly take on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Command Polymers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Command Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.