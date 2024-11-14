|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take note of the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Company Secretary of the Company. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on records. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Command Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take the same on your records. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May 2024 Kindly take on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
