Command Polymers Ltd Summary

Command Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as Command Polymers Limited on October 12, 1998 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of the Company was changed to Command Polymers Limited on March 05, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 02, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company was promoted by Zafar Family. The Company has a Manufacturing unit at Parganas, West Bengal and is engaged in Marketing and Manufacturing Polymer based products primarily Polythene LF Tube, Tarpoulin sheets, Polyester Fabrics and other polymers. Their products have a wide variety of applications in several industries such as Industrial packaging industries, Food industry etc. Polyethylene LF Tube is essentially a plastic film that is formed from blown-film extrusion process to produce a continuous tube of film. It is used for a wide range of applications including packaging, manufacturing of plastic products, covering machinery and protecting surfaces in indoor painting etc. It is versatile in nature and can be cut and sealed at any length to suit different needs.Tarpaulin or tarp is a large sheet of solid, flexible, waterproof or waterproof material used in many ways to protect people and things from wind, rain and sun. They are used during construction or after disasters to protect built or damaged buildings to prevent contamination during painting. Polyester is a synthetic fabric that is widely used in Textile Industry. It is a highly stain - resistant fabric since polyester is a hydrophobic material, making it hard to absorb liquids. It is often blended with other fibre like cotton to get the desirable properties of both materials.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of issuing upto 25,32,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.